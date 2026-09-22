'Stop, Please': Odisha Couple Allegedly Harassed, Assaulted By Group Disturbing Video Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage

A disturbing video has been shared on social media that seems to show a young couple being abused and harassed by a group of people in Odisha's Dhenkanal district. The incident is said to have happened on a road that leads to Kapilash, a famous tourist spot in the area. The video going around the internet says that the couple was riding their motorbike when they were stopped on the road.

The video seems to show several people hitting the young man, and it is said that some people can be seen acting badly toward the woman. It is said that the woman begged the group to let them go, but the alleged assault and harassment seem to have continued. The circumstances leading up to the confrontation remain unclear.

The reason the group allegedly stopped the couple and whether they knew each other before the incident have not been established yet. The video, which only shows parts of the alleged event, has been shared a lot on social media since then, making people worried and angry.

The exact location of the incident and the names of the people seen in the video have not yet been publicly confirmed. As of right now, there is also no confirmed information about whether the couple has called the police or whether anyone has been arrested.

The district government and the Odisha Police are expected to provide more information. If the accusations are verified, authorities are likely to investigate the matter and take necessary action.

Similar Incident Reported in Bihar

Meanwhile, three individuals have been taken into custody in relation to the alleged harassment of a girl and a boy at a roadside in Jamui, Bihar. There are still four suspects being investigated. On September 19, the gang reportedly stopped the pair by force; the event was made public after a video appeared on social media.