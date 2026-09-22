Karnataka Dairy Farmers: Free Insurance Cover For 25,000 Cattle In Turuvekere

The District Cooperative Milk Producers' Societies Union has taken steps to provide free insurance cover for around 25,000 cattle in Turuvekere taluk. The initiative aims to provide financial protection to dairy farmers in the event of cattle deaths and reduce the economic burden on families dependent on dairy farming. District Milk Union Director C.V. Mahalingayya shared the information while speaking after launching the free cattle insurance programme.

The programme was organised by the District Cooperative Milk Producers' Societies Union at the premises of the Milk Producers' Cooperative Society in Bommenahalli. The initiative is expected to benefit a large number of dairy farmers across the taluk.

Insurance Cover For 25,000 Cattle

The union insured around 18,500 cattle in the taluk last year. This year, officials have taken steps to extend insurance coverage to 25,000 cattle.

The insurance amount will be determined based on the milk-yielding capacity of the cattle. Farmers will receive free insurance coverage ranging from a minimum of Rs 40,000 to Rs 75,000, Mahalingayya said.

“At least 150 to 200 dairy farmers pass away every month in the district. Our union is giving Rs 50,000 as compensation to these grieving families. The union is also providing dairy farming equipment at a 50 per cent discount. We are giving special focus to the education of dairy farmers' children. The union has already provided free hostel facilities for 224 female students. We will expand this facility to accommodate around 500 female students in just a few days,” he added.

Focus On Farmers' Financial Security

MLA M.T. Krishnappa also spoke at the event and highlighted the difficulties faced by farmers due to the prevailing drought in the taluk.

“A severe drought is hitting the taluk hard right now. The groundwater level is dropping fast. Crops such as coconut and arecanut are drying up completely. Dairy farming is the only thing supporting farmers in this tough situation. Providing insurance for cattle is a very welcome move. Farmers should use the insurance money to buy new cattle and achieve financial progress,” he said.

Hemavati Water To Help Fill Lakes

Krishnappa also said the authorities were releasing Hemavati river water into the taluk and urged farmers to ensure that lakes in their villages are filled to at least half their capacity.

“The authorities are releasing Hemavati river water into the taluk. Farmers must make sure to fill the lakes in their villages at least halfway. I am working day and night near the Hemavati canal. You all need to join hands with me so we can fill up the village lakes and ponds,” he urged.

Society President B.C. Nagaraju, Vice President K. Dhanalakshmi and several directors attended the event. Directors Gangadharayya, Mayanna, Nataraju, Srinivas, B.K. Nagaraju, Venkatesh, Krishnappa and Shankarappa were present.

Secretary Renukappa, Extension Officers Manjunath, Kiran Kumar and Divakar, and Dr Lohit also took part in the programme.