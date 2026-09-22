Rats Spotted In Mcdonald's Dining Area In Gujarat, Outlet Fined Rs 3,000 WATCH Viral Video

Customers at a McDonald's outlet in Gujarat's Rajkot may have expected burgers and fries, but a viral video showed something else making its way around the dining area - rats. The rats were seen running around near tables in video footage taken at the Greenland Chowk location, which led to a health inspection.

Rats were seen jumping on chairs and moving around the table in the clips. They also fought with each other.

After the video went popular, the food department of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) sent a team to check out the business.

During the check, RMC health officer Dr. Jayesh Vakani said that the restaurant was fined Rs. 3,000 because of poor cleanliness in the dining area.

The food department says that the inspection did not find any problems with how clean the kitchen was. The manager of the restaurant told the police that the rats might have come from a nearby construction site.

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Video of rats inside McDonald's outlet in Rajkot goes viral; civic body orders probe twitter/eN3sfhr4EH

- DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) September 21, 2026

The team from the food department also got two samples of raw materials from the restaurant to test further. At the same time, the video has led to several conversations about how clean and germ-free a foreign fast-food chain's restaurant should be.