Dashcam Captures Woman Reversing Into Car In Delhi Traffic, Blaming Driver Viral Video Sparks Fury

A woman was seen arguing with a man after her car appeared to reverse into his vehicle in Delhi, with the entire incident captured on his dashboard camera. The footage, recorded near Kalindi Kunj Metro station, has gained more than three million views on social media and sparked a heated debate among viewers over who was responsible for the collision and what happened afterwards.

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A post shared by JD's White Shark (@jdgoeswild)

Dashcam captures car reversing

The man who shared the video on Instagram under the account JD's White Shark appeared to be sitting in his car in heavy traffic when the incident happened. According to the footage, the woman's car was ahead of his vehicle when she began reversing. The man repeatedly honked as she moved backwards, apparently trying to alert her that his car was directly behind hers.

Despite the warnings, her vehicle continued moving back and eventually appeared to make contact with his car. The woman then got out of her vehicle and began arguing with the man. He could be heard trying to explain his side of the incident.

“Arre aapki gaadi peeche aai hai, main ruka hua tha” (Your car came backwards, I was stationary), he said in the video.

The woman appeared to continue blaming him during the exchange. The man eventually returned to his car as the argument continued.

Video sparks debate online

Sharing the footage, the man wrote in the caption:“So she wanted to see the footage, here it is! I hope she gets to see it, mannerless.”

The video has since attracted a large number of reactions, with social media users divided over the incident. One commenter claimed that the car had more than Rs 10,500 in pending traffic challans since 2024. That claim was made by the commenter and is not independently established by the video itself.

Other users questioned the man's actions, arguing that he could have tried moving around the vehicle instead of continuing to honk. One comment said he had also ended up hitting the woman's car and questioned whether he could have simply taken the left and driven past.

Others strongly backed the man, saying the dashcam footage appeared to show what happened before the collision. One user joked that such incidents were 'the reason dashcams were invented', while another said the woman should have apologised after watching the recording.

Some commenters also urged people to note the vehicle's registration number, although sharing or identifying private individuals based solely on a viral video can raise privacy concerns.