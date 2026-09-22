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Raymond Appoints Salil Bawa as Group Head – Investor Relations for the Raymond Group
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Raymond today announced the appointment of Salil Bawa as Group Head, Investor Relations for Raymond Group to lead investor engagement and capital-markets strategy across its listed entities. He will be on the roll of Raymond Realty Limited.
A Chartered Financial Analyst with over 25 years of experience, Mr. Bawa joins Raymond from the LNJ Bhilwara Group, where he led group corporate development and investor relations. Serving as the principal interface between management, global institutional investors and the analyst community through demergers, IPOs, QIPs and strategic capital raises, he has built and led investor relations functions across several of India's leading listed groups such as Welspun Group.
Speaking on the appointment, Rakesh Tiwary, Group CFO, Raymond Group said "Salil joins us at a defining moment. Raymond today operates as three focused, listed value-creation platforms, and telling that story with clarity and conviction to global investors is central to unlocking the value we are building. Salil's track record and his standing with the world's leading institutions make him the right leader to take our investor engagement to the next level."
Mr. Bawa brings deep relationships across the world's foremost sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and long-only institutions, together with a proven record of expanding analyst coverage, improving the quality of institutional ownership and strengthening market perception. At the Welspun Group, he tripled institutional ownership within approximately 18 months through focused investor targeting and global roadshows spanning the US, Europe and Asia. He is a recipient of the Best Investor Relations Officer recognition, awarded on the basis of a global fund-manager poll.
A Chartered Financial Analyst with over 25 years of experience, Mr. Bawa joins Raymond from the LNJ Bhilwara Group, where he led group corporate development and investor relations. Serving as the principal interface between management, global institutional investors and the analyst community through demergers, IPOs, QIPs and strategic capital raises, he has built and led investor relations functions across several of India's leading listed groups such as Welspun Group.
Speaking on the appointment, Rakesh Tiwary, Group CFO, Raymond Group said "Salil joins us at a defining moment. Raymond today operates as three focused, listed value-creation platforms, and telling that story with clarity and conviction to global investors is central to unlocking the value we are building. Salil's track record and his standing with the world's leading institutions make him the right leader to take our investor engagement to the next level."
Mr. Bawa brings deep relationships across the world's foremost sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and long-only institutions, together with a proven record of expanding analyst coverage, improving the quality of institutional ownership and strengthening market perception. At the Welspun Group, he tripled institutional ownership within approximately 18 months through focused investor targeting and global roadshows spanning the US, Europe and Asia. He is a recipient of the Best Investor Relations Officer recognition, awarded on the basis of a global fund-manager poll.
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