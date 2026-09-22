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New Data Shows Carbon Budget Shrinking Faster Than Expected
(MENAFN) Global temperatures could climb roughly 3.25°C (5.85°F) above pre-industrial levels by century's end under existing policies, new research from Switzerland and Germany suggests — a trajectory that would push the planet toward Switzerland's most dire official climate scenario.
The study, carried out by scientists at ETH Zurich and Leipzig University, indicates that earlier climate models may have significantly understated the scale of future warming, according to a Swissinfo report published Tuesday.
"For any emission trajectory without immediate and drastic emission cuts, we expect warming to be 25% higher," said Gergana Gyuleva, a doctoral researcher at ETH Zurich and the study's lead author.
"What happens in a 3C (5.4F) world isn't changed by our results. Our results only change how soon or how likely this 3C world becomes," she said.
The findings carry outsized weight for Switzerland, which is heating up faster than the global average. Under the study's projections, a 3°C rise worldwide would translate to roughly 4.9°C (8.82°F) of warming within Switzerland's borders.
The country's record-breaking hottest summer already hinted at what that future could look like. Basel logged 58 days above 30°C (86.5°F), up sharply from 41 in 2003; Bern saw 46 such days compared with 29 previously; and Zurich recorded 38, versus 27 two decades earlier.
Scenarios published last November by MeteoSwiss and ETH Zurich project roughly 30 days per typical summer above 30°C for the Zurich region under a 3°C warming pathway.
To arrive at their revised figures, researchers factored in natural climate variability alongside satellite data measuring Earth's energy imbalance — the gap between solar energy entering the atmosphere and heat escaping back into space.
The study further estimates that the world's remaining carbon budget is roughly one-fifth smaller than previously calculated.
"Our results point to the need for faster mitigation for a given temperature target," Gyuleva said.
Researchers were careful to note that this elevated warming scenario is not set in stone, stressing that aggressive emissions cuts could still substantially curb future temperature rise.
The study, carried out by scientists at ETH Zurich and Leipzig University, indicates that earlier climate models may have significantly understated the scale of future warming, according to a Swissinfo report published Tuesday.
"For any emission trajectory without immediate and drastic emission cuts, we expect warming to be 25% higher," said Gergana Gyuleva, a doctoral researcher at ETH Zurich and the study's lead author.
"What happens in a 3C (5.4F) world isn't changed by our results. Our results only change how soon or how likely this 3C world becomes," she said.
The findings carry outsized weight for Switzerland, which is heating up faster than the global average. Under the study's projections, a 3°C rise worldwide would translate to roughly 4.9°C (8.82°F) of warming within Switzerland's borders.
The country's record-breaking hottest summer already hinted at what that future could look like. Basel logged 58 days above 30°C (86.5°F), up sharply from 41 in 2003; Bern saw 46 such days compared with 29 previously; and Zurich recorded 38, versus 27 two decades earlier.
Scenarios published last November by MeteoSwiss and ETH Zurich project roughly 30 days per typical summer above 30°C for the Zurich region under a 3°C warming pathway.
To arrive at their revised figures, researchers factored in natural climate variability alongside satellite data measuring Earth's energy imbalance — the gap between solar energy entering the atmosphere and heat escaping back into space.
The study further estimates that the world's remaining carbon budget is roughly one-fifth smaller than previously calculated.
"Our results point to the need for faster mitigation for a given temperature target," Gyuleva said.
Researchers were careful to note that this elevated warming scenario is not set in stone, stressing that aggressive emissions cuts could still substantially curb future temperature rise.
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