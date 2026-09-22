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Japan Urges Immediate Revival of US-Iran Talks Amid Hormuz Standoff
(MENAFN) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi called Monday for the swift resumption of US-Iran negotiations, framing renewed dialogue as essential to ending the Middle East conflict.
He raised the issue during talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in New York, held on the margins of the UN General Assembly.
Japan's Foreign Ministry said Dar told Motegi that Islamabad continues to hold out hope that US-Iran negotiations can produce a resolution to the crisis.
Motegi voiced "serious concern over the continued military tensions," the ministry said, underscoring the need to de-escalate the situation without delay and calling for "resumption of talks between the United States and Iran."
Negotiations between Washington and Tehran have been at a standstill in recent weeks, stuck on terms to curb Iran's nuclear program and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Motegi stressed that it "is of the utmost importance to ensure free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz without any additional costs."
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Dar and Motegi voiced hope that all parties would return to the negotiating table and move forward on implementing the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. The two ministers also discussed the crisis's ripple effects on energy supplies, global supply chains, and the wider world economy.
The ministry added that Motegi used the meeting to thank Pakistan for its mediation efforts in the conflict, which erupted following military action by the US and Israel in late February.
The Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global trade — has been effectively shut down since fighting began, fueling turmoil in international energy markets.
He raised the issue during talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in New York, held on the margins of the UN General Assembly.
Japan's Foreign Ministry said Dar told Motegi that Islamabad continues to hold out hope that US-Iran negotiations can produce a resolution to the crisis.
Motegi voiced "serious concern over the continued military tensions," the ministry said, underscoring the need to de-escalate the situation without delay and calling for "resumption of talks between the United States and Iran."
Negotiations between Washington and Tehran have been at a standstill in recent weeks, stuck on terms to curb Iran's nuclear program and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Motegi stressed that it "is of the utmost importance to ensure free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz without any additional costs."
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Dar and Motegi voiced hope that all parties would return to the negotiating table and move forward on implementing the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. The two ministers also discussed the crisis's ripple effects on energy supplies, global supply chains, and the wider world economy.
The ministry added that Motegi used the meeting to thank Pakistan for its mediation efforts in the conflict, which erupted following military action by the US and Israel in late February.
The Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global trade — has been effectively shut down since fighting began, fueling turmoil in international energy markets.
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