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Fire at Russian Shopping Center Kills 3, Injures 4 in Bashkortostan
(MENAFN) A devastating fire tore through a shopping center in Sterlitamak, located in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, leaving three people dead and four others injured, a state-run news agency reported, citing local authorities.
According to the Emergency Situations Ministry, firefighters raced to evacuate 17 people, including a child, after flames broke out on the second floor of the four-story building, quickly threatening to engulf the structure and trap those still inside as smoke spread through the upper levels.
Ministry personnel took charge of coordinating the evacuation and rescue operation, working swiftly to guide trapped and panicked occupants to safety, while emergency crews remained on the scene for an extended period, battling to contain the blaze and ultimately extinguish it before it could spread further to neighboring sections of the building or surrounding structures nearby.
According to the Emergency Situations Ministry, firefighters raced to evacuate 17 people, including a child, after flames broke out on the second floor of the four-story building, quickly threatening to engulf the structure and trap those still inside as smoke spread through the upper levels.
Ministry personnel took charge of coordinating the evacuation and rescue operation, working swiftly to guide trapped and panicked occupants to safety, while emergency crews remained on the scene for an extended period, battling to contain the blaze and ultimately extinguish it before it could spread further to neighboring sections of the building or surrounding structures nearby.
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