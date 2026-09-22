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EU Fuel Prices Soar Nearly 24 Percent as Costs Spiral Across Bloc
(MENAFN) Fuel and lubricant prices for personal transport across the European Union jumped 23.8% in August compared to the same month a year earlier, marking a sharp acceleration from the 13.7% annual increase recorded in June and the 16.9% rise seen in July.
Eurostat reported Tuesday that 26 of the EU's 27 member countries saw fuel and lubricant prices climb in August compared to August 2025, with 18 nations posting annual increases exceeding 20%.
Bulgaria led the bloc with the steepest annual price surge at 34.5%, followed by Lithuania at 28.8%, Finland at 27.6%, Germany at 27.5%, and France at 27.4%. At the other end of the spectrum, Hungary recorded the smallest annual increase at just 1.3%, trailed by Sweden at 6.1% and Ireland at 11.7%.
The pain was also evident month-over-month. EU consumers saw diesel prices rise 8.3% and petrol prices climb 3.3% in August alone compared to July — a steeper jump than July's own increases of 4.3% for diesel and 4.7% for petrol relative to June.
Diesel prices rose in 26 EU countries between July and August, with Czechia posting the largest monthly spike at 14.3%, followed by Bulgaria at 13.5% and Luxembourg at 12.3%. Italy recorded the smallest monthly diesel increase at 5.2%, followed by Romania at 6.1% and the Netherlands at 6.2%.
Petrol prices, meanwhile, rose in 22 member states, held steady in two, and fell in three. Spain saw the sharpest monthly petrol price increase at 8.2%, followed by Romania at 6.6%, Italy at 6.3%, and Cyprus at 6.2%. Only a handful of countries bucked the trend: Hungary posted a slight monthly decline of 0.6%, while Denmark and Slovakia saw marginal drops of 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.
Eurostat reported Tuesday that 26 of the EU's 27 member countries saw fuel and lubricant prices climb in August compared to August 2025, with 18 nations posting annual increases exceeding 20%.
Bulgaria led the bloc with the steepest annual price surge at 34.5%, followed by Lithuania at 28.8%, Finland at 27.6%, Germany at 27.5%, and France at 27.4%. At the other end of the spectrum, Hungary recorded the smallest annual increase at just 1.3%, trailed by Sweden at 6.1% and Ireland at 11.7%.
The pain was also evident month-over-month. EU consumers saw diesel prices rise 8.3% and petrol prices climb 3.3% in August alone compared to July — a steeper jump than July's own increases of 4.3% for diesel and 4.7% for petrol relative to June.
Diesel prices rose in 26 EU countries between July and August, with Czechia posting the largest monthly spike at 14.3%, followed by Bulgaria at 13.5% and Luxembourg at 12.3%. Italy recorded the smallest monthly diesel increase at 5.2%, followed by Romania at 6.1% and the Netherlands at 6.2%.
Petrol prices, meanwhile, rose in 22 member states, held steady in two, and fell in three. Spain saw the sharpest monthly petrol price increase at 8.2%, followed by Romania at 6.6%, Italy at 6.3%, and Cyprus at 6.2%. Only a handful of countries bucked the trend: Hungary posted a slight monthly decline of 0.6%, while Denmark and Slovakia saw marginal drops of 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.
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