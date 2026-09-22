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China Slams US Over Sweeping New Sanctions on Iran's Airlines
(MENAFN) China pushed back Tuesday against Washington's latest sanctions push targeting Iran's commercial aviation network, denouncing what it called "illegal unilateral sanctions."
"China consistently opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, responding directly to the fresh US measures against Tehran.
The rebuke fits a familiar pattern: Beijing has repeatedly criticized US sanctions on Iran, framing them as an overreach of what it terms Washington's "long-arm jurisdiction."
The sanctions themselves carry immediate and sweeping consequences. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that Iranian commercial airlines would see their global operations effectively grounded starting Wednesday.
"On September 23rd, all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world," Bessent told CNBC on Monday.
Bessent cautioned that foreign airports and companies supplying Iranian aircraft with fuel, landing services or ticketing support risk losing access to the US banking system and dollar clearing — a threat designed to choke off Tehran's aviation lifelines internationally.
Notably, Bessent revealed that Washington had coordinated with China on enforcement, saying Chinese financial authorities — including People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng — were "very engaged in the process."
He added that US officials had identified specific financial intermediaries assisting Tehran in evading the restrictions and would make them a direct target of the pressure campaign going forward.
The sanctions fall under Washington's Operation Economic Fury, arriving as the Iran war — which erupted with coordinated US-Israeli strikes in late February — enters its seventh month.
"China consistently opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, responding directly to the fresh US measures against Tehran.
The rebuke fits a familiar pattern: Beijing has repeatedly criticized US sanctions on Iran, framing them as an overreach of what it terms Washington's "long-arm jurisdiction."
The sanctions themselves carry immediate and sweeping consequences. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that Iranian commercial airlines would see their global operations effectively grounded starting Wednesday.
"On September 23rd, all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world," Bessent told CNBC on Monday.
Bessent cautioned that foreign airports and companies supplying Iranian aircraft with fuel, landing services or ticketing support risk losing access to the US banking system and dollar clearing — a threat designed to choke off Tehran's aviation lifelines internationally.
Notably, Bessent revealed that Washington had coordinated with China on enforcement, saying Chinese financial authorities — including People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng — were "very engaged in the process."
He added that US officials had identified specific financial intermediaries assisting Tehran in evading the restrictions and would make them a direct target of the pressure campaign going forward.
The sanctions fall under Washington's Operation Economic Fury, arriving as the Iran war — which erupted with coordinated US-Israeli strikes in late February — enters its seventh month.
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