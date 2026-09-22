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Erdogan Set to Address UN General Assembly, Focus on Gaza Expected
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take the podium at the high-level General Debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, marking his 16th appearance before the body.
Heads of state and government from across the UN's membership will address the Assembly Hall's gilded chamber this week, laying out their priorities before a global audience.
Following longstanding tradition, Brazil will open the General Debate — a role it has held at every session since the 10th General Assembly in 1955, with the exception of 1983 and 1984. As host nation, the United States will speak next, followed by Jordan, with Erdogan set to take the floor as the fourth speaker on the opening day.
Erdogan's address is expected to center heavily on Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip, the push for international recognition of Palestinian statehood, and the possibility of coordinated international measures against Israel.
While in New York, Erdogan is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and a number of fellow heads of state and government. He is also expected to engage with Turkish citizens living in the US, members of the Turkish-American business community, and representatives from various think tanks during his visit.
Erdogan's UN itinerary continues Wednesday, when he is set to deliver remarks at the UN Secretary-General's Climate Summit. The visit comes ahead of a major milestone for Türkiye on the global stage: in November, the country will host the UN's annual Climate Change Summit, COP31, in the Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya.
Heads of state and government from across the UN's membership will address the Assembly Hall's gilded chamber this week, laying out their priorities before a global audience.
Following longstanding tradition, Brazil will open the General Debate — a role it has held at every session since the 10th General Assembly in 1955, with the exception of 1983 and 1984. As host nation, the United States will speak next, followed by Jordan, with Erdogan set to take the floor as the fourth speaker on the opening day.
Erdogan's address is expected to center heavily on Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip, the push for international recognition of Palestinian statehood, and the possibility of coordinated international measures against Israel.
While in New York, Erdogan is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and a number of fellow heads of state and government. He is also expected to engage with Turkish citizens living in the US, members of the Turkish-American business community, and representatives from various think tanks during his visit.
Erdogan's UN itinerary continues Wednesday, when he is set to deliver remarks at the UN Secretary-General's Climate Summit. The visit comes ahead of a major milestone for Türkiye on the global stage: in November, the country will host the UN's annual Climate Change Summit, COP31, in the Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya.
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