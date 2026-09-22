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Nearly 130,000 Displaced in Yemen as Violence Forces Mass Exodus
(MENAFN) Almost 130,000 people have been driven from their homes across seven governorates in Yemen as escalating insecurity forces families to flee, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Monday.
The UN agency's latest Displacement Tracking Matrix figures show that 129,438 people — spanning 21,573 households — have been uprooted.
"Nearly 130,000 people have been forced from their homes in just a few weeks. Many have already moved more than once to find safety," said Othman Belbeisi, IOM regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.
Belbeisi revealed the scale of the crisis is accelerating rapidly, with the displacement figure climbing by 11,352 people in just three days — up from 118,086 recorded on Sept. 18.
Taiz bears the heaviest burden, hosting 73,494 newly displaced people, followed by Lahj with 33,828, Aden with 8,946, and Al Hodeidah with 8,244. Additional displacement has been recorded in Abyan, Hadramawt, and Marib.
"These are families who have lost their homes and their income," Belbeisi said, cautioning that host communities — many already stretched thin — urgently need greater support to absorb the influx.
Separately, IOM reported that 3,106 people had crossed the Red Sea from Yemen to Djibouti as of Sunday evening, seeking refuge beyond the country's borders.
The agency said it is delivering emergency assistance to those arriving and issued an appeal for expanded international support to meet the growing need.
The UN agency's latest Displacement Tracking Matrix figures show that 129,438 people — spanning 21,573 households — have been uprooted.
"Nearly 130,000 people have been forced from their homes in just a few weeks. Many have already moved more than once to find safety," said Othman Belbeisi, IOM regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.
Belbeisi revealed the scale of the crisis is accelerating rapidly, with the displacement figure climbing by 11,352 people in just three days — up from 118,086 recorded on Sept. 18.
Taiz bears the heaviest burden, hosting 73,494 newly displaced people, followed by Lahj with 33,828, Aden with 8,946, and Al Hodeidah with 8,244. Additional displacement has been recorded in Abyan, Hadramawt, and Marib.
"These are families who have lost their homes and their income," Belbeisi said, cautioning that host communities — many already stretched thin — urgently need greater support to absorb the influx.
Separately, IOM reported that 3,106 people had crossed the Red Sea from Yemen to Djibouti as of Sunday evening, seeking refuge beyond the country's borders.
The agency said it is delivering emergency assistance to those arriving and issued an appeal for expanded international support to meet the growing need.
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