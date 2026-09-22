Corvel Expands Managed Care Connectivity With The Caremc® Extension For Guidewire Claimcenter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management and healthcare solutions, today announced the availability of its CareAccelerator for Guidewire ClaimCenter, enabling Managed Care services to be initiated and managed directly within the claims workflow.

Designed for Guidewire Cloud and aligned with Guidewire standards, the CareMC Accelerator connects claims activity with Managed Care operations through secure Single Sign‐On (SSO) and structured data exchange. This integration delivers a streamlined experience where key actions and information are available at the point of decision, reducing friction and improving workflow efficiency.

Streamlined Access and Data Exchange

The CareMC Accelerator, now available on Guidewire Marketplace, enables carriers to connect claims and Managed Care processes through:



Direct access to CorVel Managed Care services from within ClaimCenter

Secure SSO to support streamlined navigation across systems

Automated transfer of claim and injury data to initiate services Real‐time return of Managed Care status updates, recommendations, and outcomes

By coordinating how information moves across systems, teams gain clearer insight into case activity and can take action without unnecessary disruption.

Practical Benefits for Claims and Managed Care Teams

With this integration, users can:



Initiate and coordinate care services within their existing claims environment

Eliminate duplicate data entry and reduce administrative steps

Track Managed Care activity in real time Make faster, more informed decisions with guided visibility into care activity

Scalable Integration Built for Adoption

CorVel's Accelerator supports flexible implementation and long‐term scalability. By leveraging Guidewire integration standards, the CareMC Accelerator reduces technical complexity while allowing carriers to configure workflows that align with their operating models.

Key advantages include:



Faster and more predictable implementation timelines

Reduced demand on IT resources

Configurable workflows and business rules Simplified evaluation and deployment through the Guidewire Marketplace

Supporting Modern Claims Operations

This integration enables managed care to function as a coordinated part of the claims process rather than a separate downstream activity. Teams benefit from improved continuity and greater confidence that medical aspects of a claim are being addressed alongside claims handling.

“Moving to CorVel has never been easier, not because claims environments are simple, but because our integrations are designed to align with how carriers operate,” said Ron Wojciechowski, Senior Vice President of Payer Technical Solutions at CorVel.“Our CareMC Accelerator supports efficient adoption while helping teams stay focused on outcomes.”

Additional details are available through Guidewire Marketplace.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, to enhance the management of episodes of care and related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing workers' compensation and health, auto, and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support our partners and their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company's control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, improved productivity resulting from automation and augmentation across enterprise business systems. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact: Melissa Storan

Phone: 949-851-1473

