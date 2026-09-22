Global Precision Parts Market Report 2026-2031: Rising Demand For High-Accuracy Components Unlocks New Growth Opportunities Worldwide

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Precision Parts Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precision parts market was valued at USD 264.82 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 376.96 billion by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.06%. Market growth is being supported by electric vehicle production, aerospace and defense investment, semiconductor manufacturing, industrial automation, artificial intelligence-enabled sourcing and sustained aftermarket demand.

Recent Precision Parts Market Developments



On October 22, 2025, Barnes completed its separation into Barnes Aerospace and The Industrial Solutions Group, enabling each company to pursue focused growth strategies in aerospace and engineered industrial solutions.

On August 13, 2025, GE Aerospace awarded Barnes Aerospace a six-year contract to manufacture components for the T700/CT7 engine family at its Newton Abbot facility in the United Kingdom.

On November 14, 2025, Linamar Corporation completed its USD 300 million acquisition of select Aludyne North America assets, expanding its aluminum casting, precision machining and structural component capabilities. On March 11, 2026, Bharat Forge inaugurated an OEM-approved landing gear components machining facility in Pune in collaboration with Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS.

Key Global Precision Parts Market Trends

Electric vehicle adoption is reshaping demand for precision automotive components. Automakers are expanding requirements for battery enclosures, motor housings, thermal management systems, power electronics housings, lightweight structural components and electrified driveline parts. In January 2025, Linamar announced a USD 1.1 billion investment in Ontario covering electric powertrains, e-axles, batteries and hydrogen fuel cell technologies.

Artificial intelligence is also changing precision parts sourcing and production management. AI-enabled manufacturing platforms support real-time quotations, design-for-manufacturability analysis, supplier matching and integrated workflow management. On February 17, 2026, Protolabs introduced ProDesk, an AI-enabled platform for CNC machining, injection molding and 3D printing. These capabilities are increasing customer expectations for shorter lead times, transparent pricing and faster engineering feedback.

Market Growth Drivers and Restraints

Aftermarket services are generating recurring demand for replacement components across aerospace, automotive, industrial machinery and heavy equipment. Inspection, repair, overhaul and predictive maintenance requirements support precision parts demand throughout the equipment lifecycle. SKF's March 2026 agreement to acquire G Tech Instruments Inc. reflects growing investment in digitally enabled reliability and condition-monitoring services.

Defense modernization is another major growth driver. Combat aircraft, missile systems, naval vessels, armored vehicles and surveillance platforms require highly engineered components that meet stringent performance and quality standards. Government efforts to localize defense supply chains are also creating opportunities for regional manufacturers. Bharat Forge's Agneyastra Energetics subsidiary, for example, began developing a 1,000-acre defense manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Cybersecurity remains a significant market restraint as manufacturers increase their use of connected production systems and cloud-based platforms. Cyberattacks can interrupt manufacturing, compromise intellectual property and increase recovery costs. The June 2025 cyber incident disclosed by Bomco demonstrated the operational risks facing digitally integrated precision manufacturing companies.

Precision Parts Market Segmentation Insights

By component type, machined components held the largest share of the global precision parts market at approximately 40%. Demand is supported by CNC turning, milling, grinding, honing, drilling and electrical discharge machining, together with wider adoption of multi-axis equipment and digitally optimized production. Aerospace, defense, medical devices, industrial machinery and electric vehicles remain important application areas.

By material, metals and alloys accounted for the largest market share in 2025. Steel remains widely used because of its strength and machining performance, while aluminum supports vehicle and aerospace lightweighting. Titanium and superalloys serve demanding high-temperature and high-performance applications. Copper and brass are gaining importance as electrification expands, although tariffs, supply constraints and raw material price volatility continue to affect manufacturers.

Electronics and semiconductor equipment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment, recording a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period. Semiconductor production equipment requires high-purity, contamination-resistant components capable of operating in corrosive, vacuum and high-temperature environments. Adoption of silicon carbide and gallium nitride technologies is further increasing demand for advanced machining and grinding capabilities.

Direct sales represented the leading sales channel in 2025. This model supports close collaboration among precision parts manufacturers, OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, system integrators and aftermarket customers. Earlier supplier involvement, customized engineering and long-term agreements are becoming increasingly important as component complexity rises.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific dominates the global precision parts market with more than 36% of revenue and is also the fastest-growing region. Japan and South Korea provide established ultra-precision capabilities, while China, India, Taiwan and Thailand continue to expand manufacturing capacity. China is the region's largest market by revenue, supported by automotive, electronics, rail, shipbuilding, medical and industrial demand. India is among the fastest-growing major markets due to manufacturing incentives, export competitiveness and localization across aerospace, defense, semiconductors and electric vehicles.

North America remains a strategically important precision parts manufacturing region. Growth is supported by aerospace, defense, automotive, medical devices, semiconductors, energy and industrial equipment. Reshoring initiatives and supply chain localization are encouraging OEMs to work with suppliers that offer regional production, dependable delivery and reduced exposure to geopolitical and logistics disruptions.

Competitive Landscape

The global precision parts market is highly fragmented, with multinational manufacturers, specialized engineering companies, contract manufacturers and regional suppliers competing across end-user industries. Acquisitions, capacity expansion, advanced machining, automation and localized manufacturing are central to competitive strategies.

Key vendors include Barnes Aerospace, Impro Precision Industries Limited, Linamar Corporation, Martinrea International Inc., NN Inc., Bharat Forge Limited, Regal Rexnord, Suprajit Group, AccuRounds and Aequs. Other prominent participants include Precision Castparts Corp., GE Aerospace, SKF Group, Protolabs, Bosch, Dana Incorporated, Doncasters Group Limited, SFS Group, INDO-MIM, Mecachrome, Consolidated Precision Products Corp. and Pursuit Aerospace Inc.

Market Segmentation



Component type: Machined components, forged and stamped components, cast components and other precision components

Material type: Metals and alloys, plastics and composites, and other materials

End-user: Automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, electronics and semiconductor equipment, energy and power, medical devices and healthcare, and other industries

Sales channel: Direct sales and indirect sales Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Addressed



What is the current size and projected value of the global precision parts market?

What growth rate is expected through 2031?

Which trends and industries are driving precision parts demand?

Which region holds the largest global market share? Who are the leading precision parts manufacturers and suppliers?

Key Attributes

