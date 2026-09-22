UAE Construction Waste Management Market Report 2026-2035 Growth Fueled By Circular Economy Goals, Recycling Innovation And Sustainable Infrastructure Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAE construction growth and stricter landfill-diversion rules are driving demand for C&D recycling, material recovery, recycled aggregates and waste-to-energy, led by Dubai

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "UAE Construction Waste Management Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE construction waste management market reached USD 1.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 4.5% from 2026 to 2035. The market is forecast to attain USD 1.43 billion by 2035, supported by sustained construction activity, stricter waste diversion requirements and growing investment in recycling and waste-to-energy infrastructure.

Construction projects across the UAE continue to generate significant volumes of construction and demolition waste requiring licensed collection, sorting, material recovery, recycling and disposal services. Demand is also increasing as international construction companies, developers and project owners adopt circular economy practices and strengthen sustainability requirements throughout procurement and project delivery.

UAE Construction Waste Management Market Highlights



Market size in 2025: USD 1.00 billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 1.43 billion

Forecast CAGR from 2026 to 2035: Approximately 4.5%

Leading emirate in 2025: Dubai

Dominant waste category: Construction and demolition waste Fastest-growing service: Recycling and material recovery

Dubai accounted for the largest emirate-level revenue share of the UAE construction waste management market in 2025. Its leadership was underpinned by major development programs associated with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Expo City Dubai and ongoing residential, commercial and infrastructure construction. This concentration of development activity generates substantial demand for compliant construction waste collection, processing, recycling and disposal.

Construction and demolition waste represented the market's dominant waste category in 2025. Continuous large-scale development across the UAE produces considerable quantities of concrete rubble, steel scrap, excavated soil, wood and packaging materials. Licensed waste management providers are therefore expanding their capabilities to manage higher volumes while meeting regulatory, environmental and operational standards.

Recycling and material recovery is expected to record the fastest service growth through 2035. This outlook reflects government requirements to divert more construction waste from landfills, increasing demand for recovered resources and continued investment in advanced sorting and processing technologies. Commercial opportunities are particularly strong for recycled aggregate, steel and aluminum, which can be returned to construction and industrial supply chains.

The market's expansion reflects the scale of the UAE construction sector. According to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, construction and building activity increased by 6.2% in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. Public capital expenditure in the sector reached AED 4.8 billion, equivalent to approximately USD 1.31 billion, while construction accounted for 11.8% of the country's non-oil gross domestic product.

Government sustainability policy remains a central driver of UAE construction waste management market growth. The UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative is accelerating the adoption of circular economy practices, resource recovery and lower-emission waste treatment. Dubai's Environment and Climate Change Authority and the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi are advancing regulations intended to increase landfill diversion and encourage the use of recycled materials in new projects.

Investment in waste treatment infrastructure is also reshaping the sector's long-term outlook. Dubai's Al Warsan Waste-to-Energy Centre has a planned generation capacity of 220 megawatts and is designed to process approximately 1.9 million tonnes of municipal waste annually. Large-scale facilities of this kind demonstrate the UAE's commitment to modern waste management infrastructure and support broader improvements in collection, processing and resource recovery networks.

Key Market Takeaways



Dubai is expected to remain a major revenue contributor due to its extensive pipeline of construction and urban development projects.

Construction and demolition waste will continue to generate the greatest demand for licensed waste management services.

Recycling and material recovery will benefit from landfill diversion targets and stronger demand for recovered construction materials.

Net Zero 2050 objectives will encourage investment in circular economy solutions, advanced processing facilities and sustainable project delivery. Construction firms with measurable sustainability credentials are expected to strengthen demand for transparent and compliant waste management services.

Through 2035, the UAE construction waste management market is positioned for steady growth as regulation, infrastructure investment and corporate sustainability priorities converge. Providers offering efficient recycling, traceable waste handling and high-value material recovery are expected to be well placed to capture emerging opportunities across the country.

Companies Featured



Bee'ah (BEEAH Group) (United Arab Emirates)

Al Dhafra Recycling Industries (Tadweer) (United Arab Emirates)

Averda (United Arab Emirates)

Veolia Middle East (France) Veet Environmental Solutions (United Arab Emirates)

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