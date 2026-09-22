China's Tire Manufacturing Equipment Market Set For Growth Through 2035 As Automation And Smart Production Unlock New Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation, EV-specific tires and stricter export standards are driving demand for advanced building, curing, mixing and testing equipment, led by Eastern China

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Tire Manufacturing Equipment Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China Tire Manufacturing Equipment Market was valued at USD 3.20 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5.5% through 2035. Supported by modernization initiatives across domestic and foreign-invested production facilities, the market is expected to reach USD 4.91 billion by 2035.

China accounts for approximately 30% of global tire production and maintains the world's largest tire manufacturing capacity. The country hosts major international manufacturers, including Michelin, Bridgestone and Goodyear, alongside leading Chinese producers such as Zhongce Rubber, Triangle Tire, Linglong Tire and Sailun Group. This extensive production base continues to generate substantial demand for tire building machines, curing presses, mixing systems, testing platforms and auxiliary processing equipment.

Automation is a central growth driver for the China tire manufacturing equipment market. Manufacturers are replacing traditional labor-intensive processes with automated tire building machines, intelligent material handling systems and integrated production controls. These investments are improving manufacturing consistency, production efficiency and quality assurance while supporting greater output across passenger car, commercial vehicle and specialty tire operations.

Rapid expansion of China's electric vehicle industry is also reshaping equipment requirements. EV tire production requires specialized compound mixing, precise component assembly and reinforced construction capable of supporting higher vehicle weight and instant-torque loads. Demand for low rolling resistance, reduced road noise and enhanced durability is encouraging tire producers to invest in advanced mixing, building, curing and inspection technologies.

Key Market Trends and Insights



Eastern China holds the largest share of tire manufacturing equipment demand, supported by the concentration of production capacity in Shandong Province and neighboring industrial regions.

Shandong remains China's leading tire manufacturing hub, with major operations from Triangle Tire, Linglong Tire, Sailun Group and other domestic and multinational producers.

Curing equipment represents the dominant segment by value because of significant investment in advanced hot press and vulcanization systems.

Tire building equipment is recording strong growth as manufacturers accelerate the replacement of manual assembly processes with automated machinery.

Radial tire production equipment leads the market, reflecting radial tire penetration of more than 95% within China's passenger vehicle tire segment. EV-specific tire manufacturing equipment is emerging as the fastest-growing niche, driven by differentiated compound, structural and performance requirements.

China Tire Manufacturing Equipment Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 3.20 billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 4.91 billion

Projected CAGR through 2035: Approximately 5.5% China's share of global tire production: Approximately 30%

Export-oriented tire production provides an additional source of market growth. Chinese manufacturers supplying Europe, North America and other regulated markets are increasing investment in testing, inspection and quality control equipment to satisfy stringent performance, safety and consistency requirements. Automated visual inspection, uniformity testing, X-ray inspection and production traceability systems are becoming increasingly important within modern tire plants.

Domestic equipment suppliers are also strengthening China's position in the global tire machinery industry. Companies active in mixing, engineering, automation and production technology are developing increasingly competitive equipment for domestic deployment and international export. Their progress is expanding access to advanced manufacturing solutions while supporting the modernization of established tire plants.

The competitive outlook remains favorable as tire manufacturers pursue higher productivity, lower operating costs and stronger product quality. Continued investment in radial tire production, EV tire capacity, automated tire building technology and advanced testing systems is expected to sustain demand across the forecast period.

Key Takeaways



Eastern China will remain the primary market for tire manufacturing equipment because of its dense concentration of tire production facilities.

Curing systems will continue to lead equipment spending, while automated tire building machines are positioned for strong adoption.

Electric vehicle tire production will create new opportunities for precision mixing, reinforced assembly, curing and inspection equipment.

Export quality requirements will support continued investment in automated testing, process control and traceability technologies. China's scale, manufacturing modernization and expanding EV sector will reinforce its importance within the global tire manufacturing equipment market through 2035.

Companies Featured



VMI Group (Schenck Process)

HF TireTech Group

Harburg-Freudenberger Maschinenbau

MESNAC Co. Ltd.

Guilin Rubber Industry Design Institute

Marangoni Group Pelmar Engineering

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