Global Prostate Care Market Outlook To 2031 Industry Expands As Diagnostic Innovation And Precision Treatment Transform Men's Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aging populations and greater awareness are driving demand for early detection, precision therapies, minimally invasive procedures, AI diagnostics, telehealth and home-based prostate care

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Prostate Care Market (2025 Edition): Analysis by Treatment Type (Medications, Surgical Treatments, Minimally Invasive Therapies, and Radiation Therapy), Disease Type, End-User: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prostate care market is advancing within a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape shaped by aging populations, technological innovation and increased awareness of men's health. A new market report provides comprehensive analysis across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, with detailed coverage of the United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan and India.

Market demand is being driven by the rising prevalence of prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia and prostatitis, particularly among older men. Prostate cancer remains one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in men worldwide, increasing the need for effective screening programs, advanced diagnostic technologies, targeted therapies and personalized treatment strategies. Longer life expectancy, lifestyle-related health risks and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare are further expanding the global patient population.

Diagnostic innovation continues to improve early detection, clinical assessment and risk stratification. Prostate-specific antigen testing, MRI fusion biopsy and genomic testing are increasingly incorporated into prostate care pathways. These technologies support more informed clinical decisions while helping healthcare providers identify appropriate treatments based on individual patient profiles and disease progression.

Therapeutic advancements are also reshaping the prostate care market. Robot-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy, UroLift, Rezum therapy and other minimally invasive procedures are supporting improved recovery and patient outcomes. Radiation treatment options, including brachytherapy and intensity-modulated radiation therapy, remain important components of prostate cancer management. Pharmaceutical innovation across androgen deprivation therapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy is contributing to more targeted and tolerable treatment regimens.

Hospitals, urology centers and specialty clinics remain central to prostate care delivery. Providers are increasingly implementing multidisciplinary and value-based care models supported by electronic health records and real-world clinical evidence. These systems strengthen patient monitoring, follow-up care and outcome measurement. Home care is also gaining relevance for chronic disease management and post-surgical recovery, supported by telehealth services, remote monitoring platforms and demand for greater convenience and privacy.

Regional growth is benefiting from healthcare reforms, infrastructure investment and broader access to diagnostic and treatment services. The United States, Germany, China and Japan are among the leading markets, supported by established healthcare systems, public awareness initiatives and prostate screening programs. Developing markets are also creating new opportunities as governments and private healthcare organizations expand specialist services and invest in modern medical technologies.

Competition within the global prostate care market continues to intensify. Leading companies, including Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation and Abbott Laboratories, are pursuing product development, clinical trials, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. These initiatives are intended to strengthen product portfolios, expand geographic reach and address changing clinical requirements.

Digital health is expected to play an increasingly influential role in prostate care. Artificial intelligence-enabled diagnostic platforms, mobile health applications, telehealth systems and remote patient monitoring solutions are being integrated across screening, treatment and recovery pathways. Their adoption reflects the broader transition toward precision medicine, connected care and data-driven clinical decision-making.

The prostate care market outlook remains positive as healthcare providers, technology developers and pharmaceutical companies respond to growing demand for earlier diagnosis and more individualized treatment. Continued investment in minimally invasive procedures, advanced imaging, genomic testing, digital therapeutics and targeted medicines is expected to support market development across both established and emerging healthcare systems.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Invest in Early Detection and Screening Innovations

2.2 Expand Access Through Telehealth and Remote Monitoring

3. Global Prostate Care Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Prostate Care Market

3.2 Global Prostate Care Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.4 Global Prostate Care Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Global Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by Treatment Type

3.5.1 Global Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type Overview

3.5.2 Global Prostate Care Market Attractiveness Index, by Treatment Type

3.5.3 Global Prostate Care Market Size, by Medications, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5.4 Global Prostate Care Market Size, by Surgical Treatments, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5.5 Global Prostate Care Market Size, by Minimally Invasive Therapies, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5.6 Global Prostate Care Market Size, by Radiation Therapy, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6 Global Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by Disease Type

3.6.1 Global Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type Overview

3.6.2 Global Prostate Care Market Attractiveness Index, by Disease Type

3.6.3 Global Prostate Care Market Size, by Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Prostate Care Market Size, by Prostate Cancer, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.5 Global Prostate Care Market Size, by Prostatitis, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7 Global Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by End-User

3.7.1 Global Prostate Care Market, by End-User Overview

3.7.2 Global Prostate Care Market Attractiveness Index, by End-User

3.7.3 Global Prostate Care Market Size, by Hospitals & Clinics, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Prostate Care Market Size, by Specialty Urology Centers, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Prostate Care Market Size, by Home Care Settings, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

4. Prostate Care Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Prostate Care Market: Historic and Forecast

5.1 Americas Prostate Care Market: Snapshot

5.2 Americas Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.3 Americas Prostate Care Market: Key Factors

5.4 Americas Prostate Care Market: Segment Analysis

5.5 Americas Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by Treatment Type

5.5.1 Americas Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type Overview

5.5.2 Americas Prostate Care Market Size, by Medications, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5.3 Americas Prostate Care Market Size, by Surgical Treatments, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5.4 Americas Prostate Care Market Size, by Minimally Invasive Therapies, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5.5 Americas Prostate Care Market Size, by Radiation Therapy, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.6 Americas Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by Disease Type

5.6.1 Americas Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type Overview

5.6.2 Americas Prostate Care Market Size, by Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.6.3 Americas Prostate Care Market Size, by Prostate Cancer, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.6.4 Americas Prostate Care Market Size, by Prostatitis, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.7 Americas Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by End-User

5.7.1 Americas Prostate Care Market, by End-User Overview

5.7.2 Americas Prostate Care Market Size, by Hospitals & Clinics, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.7.3 Americas Prostate Care Market Size, by Specialty Urology Centers, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.7.4 Americas Prostate Care Market Size, by Home Care Settings, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.8 Americas Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by Country

5.8.1 Americas Prostate Care Market, by Country Overview

5.8.2 United States Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.8.2.1 United States Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type

5.8.2.2 United States Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type

5.8.2.3 United States Prostate Care Market, by End-User

5.8.3 Canada Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.8.3.1 Canada Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type

5.8.3.2 Canada Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type

5.8.3.3 Canada Prostate Care Market, by End-User

5.8.4 Brazil Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.8.4.1 Brazil Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type

5.8.4.2 Brazil Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type

5.8.4.3 Brazil Prostate Care Market, by End-User

5.8.5 Rest of Americas Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.8.5.1 Rest of Americas Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type

5.8.5.2 Rest of Americas Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type

5.8.5.3 Rest of Americas Prostate Care Market, by End-User

6. Europe Prostate Care Market: Historic and Forecast

6.1 Europe Prostate Care Market: Snapshot

6.2 Europe Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.3 Europe Prostate Care Market: Key Factors

6.4 Europe Prostate Care Market: Segment Analysis

6.5 Europe Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by Treatment Type

6.5.1 Europe Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type Overview

6.5.2 Europe Prostate Care Market Size, by Medications, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.5.3 Europe Prostate Care Market Size, by Surgical Treatments, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.5.4 Europe Prostate Care Market Size, by Minimally Invasive Therapies, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.5.5 Europe Prostate Care Market Size, by Radiation Therapy, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.6 Europe Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by Disease Type

6.6.1 Europe Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type Overview

6.6.2 Europe Prostate Care Market Size, by Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.6.3 Europe Prostate Care Market Size, by Prostate Cancer, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.6.4 Europe Prostate Care Market Size, by Prostatitis, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7 Europe Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by End-User

6.7.1 Europe Prostate Care Market, by End-User Overview

6.7.2 Europe Prostate Care Market Size, by Hospitals & Clinics, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7.3 Europe Prostate Care Market Size, by Specialty Urology Centers, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7.4 Europe Prostate Care Market Size, by Home Care Settings, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.8 Europe Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by Country

6.8.1 Europe Prostate Care Market, by Country Overview

6.8.2 Germany Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.8.2.1 Germany Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type

6.8.2.2 Germany Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type

6.8.2.3 Germany Prostate Care Market, by End-User

6.8.3 United Kingdom Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.8.3.1 United Kingdom Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type

6.8.3.2 United Kingdom Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type

6.8.3.3 United Kingdom Prostate Care Market, by End-User

6.8.4 France Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.8.4.1 France Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type

6.8.4.2 France Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type

6.8.4.3 France Prostate Care Market, by End-User

6.8.5 Italy Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.8.5.1 Italy Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type

6.8.5.2 Italy Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type

6.8.5.3 Italy Prostate Care Market, by End-User

6.8.6 Rest of Europe Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.8.6.1 Rest of Europe Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type

6.8.6.2 Rest of Europe Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type

6.8.6.3 Rest of Europe Prostate Care Market, by End-User

7. Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market: Historic and Forecast

7.1 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market: Snapshot

7.2 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.3 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market: Key Factors

7.4 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market: Segment Analysis

7.5 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by Treatment Type

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type Overview

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market Size, by Medications, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market Size, by Surgical Treatments, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.5.4 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market Size, by Minimally Invasive Therapies, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.5.5 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market Size, by Radiation Therapy, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.6 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by Disease Type

7.6.1 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type Overview

7.6.2 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market Size, by Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.6.3 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market Size, by Prostate Cancer, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.6.4 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market Size, by Prostatitis, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by End-User

7.7.1 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market, by End-User Overview

7.7.2 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market Size, by Hospitals & Clinics, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7.3 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market Size, by Specialty Urology Centers, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7.4 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market Size, by Home Care Settings, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.8 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by Country

7.8.1 Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market, by Country Overview

7.8.2 China Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.8.2.1 China Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type

7.8.2.2 China Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type

7.8.2.3 China Prostate Care Market, by End-User

7.8.3 Japan Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.8.3.1 Japan Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type

7.8.3.2 Japan Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type

7.8.3.3 Japan Prostate Care Market, by End-User

7.8.4 India Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.8.4.1 India Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type

7.8.4.2 India Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type

7.8.4.3 India Prostate Care Market, by End-User

7.8.5 Rest of Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.8.5.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type

7.8.5.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type

7.8.5.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Prostate Care Market, by End-User

8. Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market: Historic and Forecast

8.1 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market: Snapshot

8.2 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.3 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market: Key Factors

8.4 Middle East and Africa Prostate Care Market: Segment Analysis

8.5 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by Treatment Type

8.5.1 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market, by Treatment Type Overview

8.5.2 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market Size, by Medications, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.5.3 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market Size, by Surgical Treatments, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.5.4 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market Size, by Minimally Invasive Therapies, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.5.5 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market Size, by Radiation Therapy, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.6 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by Disease Type

8.6.1 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market, by Disease Type Overview

8.6.2 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market Size, by Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.6.3 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market Size, by Prostate Cancer, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.6.4 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market Size, by Prostatitis, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.7 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market Segmentation: by End-User

8.7.1 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market, by End-User Overview

8.7.2 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market Size, by Hospitals & Clinics, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.7.3 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market Size, by Specialty Urology Centers, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.7.4 Middle East & Africa Prostate Care Market Size, by Home Care Settings, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies' Product Positioning

9.2 Market Share Analysis of Prostate Care Market

9.3 Company Profiles

9.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

9.3.2 AstraZeneca plc

9.3.3 Bayer AG

9.3.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.3.5 Eli Lilly and Company

9.3.6 Johnson & Johnson

9.3.7 Medtronic plc

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