Canada Cardiac Assist Devices Market Outlook To 2036: Delivers In-Depth Revenue, Volume, Pricing And Competitive Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canada's cardiac assist device market offers opportunities across circulatory support, balloon pumps and bypass equipment, with pipeline innovation, channel strategy and competitive positioning key

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Cardiac Assist Devices Market Outlook to 2036 - Short-Term Circulatory Support Devices, Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps and Others" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canada Cardiac Assist Devices Outlook to 2036 provides a comprehensive assessment of the Canada cardiac assist devices market, presenting detailed data and insights to support strategic planning, market entry, investment analysis and competitive benchmarking. The databook examines historical and forecast market performance across major product segments, offering annualized revenue, unit volume and average selling price data from 2024 through 2036.

Designed for medical device manufacturers, healthcare companies, investors, distributors, consultants and other industry stakeholders, the report delivers a structured view of market development in Canada. It enables organizations to assess commercial opportunities, evaluate segment-level growth prospects and strengthen long-term business strategies within the cardiac assist devices industry.

Comprehensive Canada Cardiac Assist Devices Market Data

The report provides annualized market revenue in USD, sales volume in units and average prices in USD for each covered product segment. This data supports detailed analysis of market size, demand patterns, pricing trends and the future commercial potential of cardiac assist technologies in Canada.

Coverage extends from 2024 to 2036, allowing decision-makers to compare current market conditions with long-term forecasts. The report also includes 2025 company share data, providing insight into the competitive positions of companies participating in the Canada cardiac assist devices market.

Market Segmentation

The Canada cardiac assist devices market is analyzed across the following segments:



Short-Term Circulatory Support Devices

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps

Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment

Segment-level analysis helps stakeholders identify areas expected to demonstrate strong future performance. Revenue, volume and pricing information can be used to compare product categories, assess changing demand and prioritize commercial resources based on market potential.

Competitive Landscape and Company Intelligence

The databook includes global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating in the Canada cardiac assist devices market. These profiles support competitive analysis by offering a broader understanding of participating organizations and their market activities. Subject to category- and country-level data availability, the report also provides information concerning pipeline products, recent company news and relevant transactions.

Company share data for 2025 helps users evaluate the competitive landscape, identify established participants and understand how companies are positioned within the Canadian market. This intelligence can inform partnership planning, portfolio development, sales strategies and competitive differentiation.

Strategic Benefits of the Report

The Canada Cardiac Assist Devices Outlook to 2036 supports evidence-based decision-making across several business functions. Key benefits include:



Developing business strategies based on market segments with attractive long-term growth potential.

Supporting market-entry and geographic expansion plans with detailed revenue, volume and pricing data.

Creating competitive strategies through analysis of company shares and market positioning.

Building investment strategies by identifying product segments expected to record strong future performance.

Assessing key distribution channels and determining preferred approaches to product distribution.

Evaluating portfolio opportunities using segment-specific forecasts through 2036. Benchmarking market participation against leading companies and emerging competitive activity.

By combining market forecasts, segment analysis, company share information, corporate profiles and distribution insights, the report provides a robust resource for organizations seeking to understand the outlook for cardiac assist devices in Canada. Its standardized databook format allows users to analyze market opportunities efficiently and incorporate reliable market intelligence into strategic, operational and investment decisions.

The report is particularly relevant for stakeholders seeking a clear view of Canada cardiac assist devices market size, market forecasts, competitive dynamics, average selling prices and unit demand through 2036. It offers the data required to identify opportunities, manage competitive risks and plan effectively in an evolving medical device market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 What Is This Report About?

1.2 Cardiac Assist Devices Market Segmentation

1.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

2 Cardiac Assist Devices Market, Canada

2.1 Cardiac Assist Devices Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), 2024-2036

2.1.1 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2024-2036

2.1.2 Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2024-2036

2.1.3 Short-Term Circulatory Support Devices Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2024-2036

2.2 Cardiac Assist Devices Market, Canada, Volume (Units), 2024-2036

2.2.1 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps Market, Canada, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2024-2036

2.2.2 Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market, Canada, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2024-2036

2.2.3 Short-Term Circulatory Support Devices Market, Canada, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2024-2036

2.3 Cardiac Assist Devices Market, Canada, Average Price ($), 2024-2036

2.4 Cardiac Assist Devices Market, Canada, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2025

3 Cardiac Assist Devices Market Pipeline Products

3.1 Cardiac Assist Devices Market Pipeline Products

3.2 Cardiac Assist Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.3 Cardiac Assist Devices - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.4 Cardiac Assist Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.5 Cardiac Assist Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.6 Cardiac Assist Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

4 Overview of Key Companies in Canada, Cardiac Assist Devices Market

4.1 Abbott Laboratories

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.2 Abiomed Inc

4.2.1 Company Overview

4.3 Getinge AB

4.3.1 Company Overview

4.4 Medtronic Plc

4.4.1 Company Overview

4.5 LivaNova Plc

4.5.1 Company Overview

4.6 Terumo Corp

4.6.1 Company Overview

4.7 Teleflex Inc

4.7.1 Company Overview

4.8 Syncardia Systems LLC

4.8.1 Company Overview

5 Recent Developments

5.1 Corporate Communications

5.1.1 Nov 03, 2025: Conavi Expands Leadership Team to Support U.S. Commercialization

5.1.2 Oct 29, 2025: Conavi Medical Enters Agreement with Ontario for Life Sciences Scale-Up Fund

5.1.3 Oct 29, 2025: Sparrow BioAcoustics Secures $10 Million for U.S. Deployment of Smartphone-Based Cardiac AI

5.1.4 Oct 28, 2025: Tanenbaum Institute for Science in Sport and Saint-Etienne University Hospital Collaborate on Sport and Health Research

5.1.5 Oct 28, 2025: Antegrade Medical Closes $7.3M Seed Financing

5.1.6 Oct 23, 2025: Sonus And Providence Health Care Ventures Strengthen Partnership For Clinical Validation Of Wearable Cardiac Ultrasound

5.1.7 Oct 15, 2025: Anteris Secures European Approval to Launch DurAVR THV Global Pivotal Trial

5.1.8 Oct 03, 2025: Ventripoint Extends and Upsizes Non-Brokered Convertible Debenture Private Placement

5.1.9 Sep 29, 2025: Sparrow BioAcoustics Joins Innovators' Network at American Heart Association

5.2 Government and Public Interest

5.2.1 Oct 13, 2025: Artivion Presents Late-Breaking Data from AMDS PERSEVERE and AMDS PROTECT Trials at EACTS Annual Meeting

5.3 Other Significant Developments

5.3.1 Oct 29, 2025: Conavi Medical Enters Agreement with Ontario for Life Sciences Scale-Up Fund

5.3.2 Oct 29, 2025: Sparrow BioAcoustics Secures $10 Million for U.S. Deployment of Smartphone-Based Cardiac AI

5.3.3 Oct 28, 2025: Tanenbaum Institute for Science in Sport and Saint-Etienne University Hospital Collaborate on Sport and Health Research

5.3.4 Oct 13, 2025: Artivion Presents Late-Breaking Data from AMDS PERSEVERE and AMDS PROTECT Trials at EACTS Annual Meeting

5.4 Product News

5.4.1 Nov 06, 2025: Agitated Solutions Enrolls First Patient in Phase 3 'Enhance' Trial of Novel Contrast Agent for Cardiac Bubble Studies

5.4.2 Nov 04, 2025: Researchers Uncover Genetic Basis of Heart Defects and Facial Differences in Syndrome

5.4.3 Nov 04, 2025: AIML Subsidiary NeuralCloud Solutions Engages Lonacas Consultants for CardioYield Regulatory Submission in Jamaica

5.4.4 Nov 03, 2025: Conavi Expands Leadership Team to Support U.S. Commercialization

5.4.5 Oct 29, 2025: Conavi Medical Enters Agreement with Ontario for Life Sciences Scale-Up Fund

5.4.6 Oct 28, 2025: Antegrade Medical Closes $7.3M Seed Financing

5.4.7 Oct 23, 2025: Sonus And Providence Health Care Ventures Strengthen Partnership For Clinical Validation Of Wearable Cardiac Ultrasound

5.4.8 Oct 15, 2025: Anteris Secures European Approval to Launch DurAVR THV Global Pivotal Trial

5.4.9 Oct 09, 2025: Asahi Kasei Achieves FDA Approval for ZOLL's Zenix Monitor/Defibrillator

5.4.10 Sep 29, 2025: Sparrow BioAcoustics Joins Innovators' Network at American Heart Association

5.5 Strategy And Business Planning

5.5.1 Nov 04, 2025: AIML Subsidiary NeuralCloud Solutions Engages Lonacas Consultants for CardioYield Regulatory Submission in Jamaica

5.5.2 Oct 30, 2025: OrganOx Completes Acquisition By Terumo Corporation

5.5.3 Oct 28, 2025: Tanenbaum Institute for Science in Sport and Saint-Etienne University Hospital Collaborate on Sport and Health Research

5.5.4 Oct 23, 2025: Sonus And Providence Health Care Ventures Strengthen Partnership For Clinical Validation Of Wearable Cardiac Ultrasound

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