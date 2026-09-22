Global Drug Discovery Market Forecast 2026-2032: AI, Precision Biology, Multi-Omics, And Advanced Modalities Are Reshaping Discovery Workflows
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$93.63 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$200.84 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Drug Discovery Market, by Offering
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Instruments & Automation
7.2.1. High-Throughput Screening Systems
7.2.1.1. Microplate Readers
7.2.1.2. Time-Resolved Fluorescence Readers
7.2.1.3. Fluorescence Polarization Readers
7.2.1.4. AlphaScreen & AlphaLISA Detection Systems
7.2.1.5. Automated Plate Washers
7.2.1.6. Automated Plate Dispensers
7.2.1.7. Automated Incubation Systems
7.2.1.8. Automated Plate Handling Systems
7.2.1.9. Colony Pickers
7.2.1.10. Microplate Sealing & De-Sealing Systems
7.2.2. Liquid Handling & Sample Preparation Automation Systems
7.2.2.1. Automated Liquid Handling Systems
7.2.2.2. Automated Pipetting Systems
7.2.2.3. Automated Sample Preparation Systems
7.2.2.4. Laboratory Scheduling & Workflow Systems
7.2.2.5. Microplate Replicators
7.2.2.6. Automated Compound Reformatting Systems
7.2.2.7. Dispensing Systems
7.2.2.8. Automated Dilution Systems
7.2.3. High-Content Imaging & Phenotypic Screening Systems
7.2.3.1. Confocal Imaging Systems
7.2.3.2. Widefield Fluorescence Imaging Systems
7.2.3.3. Live-Cell Imaging Systems & Label-Free Imaging Systems
7.2.3.4. Automated Microscopy Platforms
7.2.3.5. Image-Based Cytometry Systems
7.2.3.6. Organoid & Three-Dimensional Culture Imaging Systems
7.2.3.7. Phenotypic Profiling Systems
7.2.4. Laboratory Robotics & Integrated Automation Systems
7.2.4.1. Robotic Laboratory Arms
7.2.4.2. Automated Workcells
7.2.5. Analytical Chemistry Instruments
7.2.5.1. Liquid Chromatography Systems
7.2.5.2. Gas Chromatography Systems
7.2.5.3. Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Systems
7.2.5.4. Tandem Mass Spectrometry Systems
7.2.5.5. Capillary Electrophoresis Systems
7.2.5.6. Preparative Chromatography Systems
7.2.5.7. Elemental Analysis Systems
7.2.6. Biophysical Characterization & Binding Analysis Instruments
7.2.6.1. Surface Plasmon Resonance Systems
7.2.6.2. Bio-Layer Interferometry Systems
7.2.6.3. Isothermal Titration Calorimetry Systems
7.2.6.4. Microscale Thermophoresis Systems
7.2.6.5. Differential Scanning Fluorimetry Systems
7.2.6.6. Quartz Crystal Microbalance Systems
7.2.6.7. Label-Free Binding Analysis Systems
7.2.7. Structural Biology Instruments
7.2.7.1. X-Ray Crystallography Systems
7.2.7.2. Protein Crystallization Screening Systems
7.2.7.3. Cryo-Electron Microscopy Systems
7.2.7.4. Cryo-EM Sample Preparation Systems
7.2.7.5. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Systems
7.2.7.6. Small-Angle X-Ray Scattering Systems
7.2.7.7. Protein Crystallization Imaging Systems
7.2.7.8. Hydrogen-Deuterium Exchange Mass Spectrometry Systems
7.2.8. Cell Analysis And Single-Cell Analysis Instruments
7.2.8.1. Flow Cytometers
7.2.8.2. Cell Sorting Systems
7.2.8.3. Single-Cell Analysis Platforms
7.2.8.4. Automated Cell Counters
7.2.8.5. Cell Viability Analyzers
7.2.8.6. Cell Migration & Invasion Analysis Systems
7.2.8.7. Cell Metabolism Analyzers
7.2.8.8. Electrophysiology Screening Systems
7.2.9. Genomics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics, & Multiomics Instruments
7.2.9.1. Next-Generation Sequencing Systems
7.2.9.2. Single-Cell Sequencing Platforms
7.2.9.3. Spatial Biology Platforms
7.2.9.4. PCR Systems
7.2.9.5. Microarray Platforms
7.2.9.6. Metabolomics Platforms
7.2.10. In Vivo Pharmacology & Preclinical Research Instruments
7.2.10.1. Micro-Computed Tomography Systems
7.2.10.2. In Vivo Optical Imaging Systems
7.2.10.3. Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems
7.2.10.4. Micro-Positron Emission Tomography Systems
7.2.10.5. Telemetry Systems
7.2.10.6. Metabolic Cage Systems
7.2.10.7. Disease Monitoring Systems
7.2.10.8. Small Animal Dosing & Sampling Systems
7.3. Reagents, Consumables, & Libraries
7.3.1. Biochemical Reagents
7.3.2. Chromatography Consumables
7.3.3. Cell Lines & Disease Models;
7.3.4. Antibody & Protein Reagents
7.3.5. Microplates, Tips, & Lab Plastics
7.3.6. Assay Kits
7.3.7. Compound Libraries
7.4. Software
7.4.1. Molecular Modeling & Simulation Software
7.4.2. Lab Informatics & Workflow Orchestration
7.4.3. AI & Machine Learning Platforms
7.4.4. Bioinformatics & Multiomics Analytics
7.4.5. Data Integration & Knowledge Graph Platforms
7.5. Services
7.5.1. Target Identification & Validation Services
7.5.2. Assay Development Services
7.5.3. Screening Services
7.5.4. Hit-To-Lead Services
7.5.5. Lead Optimization Services
7.5.6. Medicinal Chemistry Services
7.5.7. DMPK Services
7.5.8. Toxicology Services
7.5.9. Structural Biology Services
8. Drug Discovery Market, by Drug Modality
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Small Molecules
8.2.1. Conventional Small Molecules
8.2.2. Targeted Protein Degraders
8.2.3. Complex Small Molecules
8.3. Biologics
8.3.1. Antibody-Based
8.3.2. Protein-Based
8.3.3. Peptide-Based
8.4. Nucleic Acid Therapies
8.4.1. RNA-Based
8.4.2. DNA-Based
8.4.3. Gene Therapy Vectors
8.5. Cell Therapies
8.5.1. Immune Cell Therapies
8.5.2. Regenerative Cell Therapies
8.5.3. Engineered Cell Therapies
9. Drug Discovery Market, by Therapeutic Area
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cardiovascular
9.3. Metabolic
9.4. Immunology
9.5. Central Nervous System
9.6. Oncology
9.7. Infectious Diseases
9.8. Respiratory
9.9. Rare Diseases
10. Drug Discovery Market, by End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Pharmaceutical Companies
10.3. Biotechnology Companies
10.4. Academic & Research Institutes
10.5. Contract Research Organizations
11. Drug Discovery Market, by Region
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Asia-Pacific
11.3. Europe
11.4. North America
11.5. Latin America
11.6. Africa
11.7. Middle East
12. Drug Discovery Market, by Group
12.1. Introduction
12.2. NATO
12.3. G7
12.4. European Union
12.5. BRICS
12.6. ASEAN
12.7. GCC
13. Drug Discovery Market, by Country
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. China
13.4. Germany
13.5. Japan
13.6. India
13.7. Canada
13.8. United Kingdom
13.9. France
13.10. Brazil
13.11. Mexico
13.12. Australia
13.13. Italy
13.14. South Korea
13.15. Russia
13.16. Spain
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
14.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
14.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
14.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
14.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
14.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
14.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
15. Company Profiles
15.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15.2. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
15.3. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
15.4. Danaher Corporation
15.5. Eurofins Scientific SE
15.6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
15.7. Merck KGaA
15.8. Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.
15.9. Labcorp Holdings Inc.
15.10. Evotec SE
15.11. Avantor, Inc.
15.12. Waters Corporation
15.13. IQVIA Holdings Inc.
15.14. Revvity, Inc.
15.15. Bruker Corporation
15.16. Illumina, Inc.
15.17. Syngene International Limited
15.18. Sartorius AG
15.19. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
15.20. Aragen Life Sciences Limited
15.21. Corning Incorporated
15.22. Inotiv, Inc.
15.23. Curia Global, Inc.
15.24. Tecan Group Ltd.
15.25. Schrodinger, Inc.
15.26. 10x Genomics, Inc.
15.27. Benchling, Inc.
15.28. XtalPi Holdings Limited
15.29. Certara, Inc.
15.30. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
15.31. AbCellera Biologics Inc.
15.32. Absci Corporation
15.33. Adimab, LLC
15.34. Atomwise Inc.
15.35. BenevolentAI S.A.
15.36. ChemPartner Pharmatech Co., Ltd.
15.37. Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.
15.38. Crown Bioscience International
15.39. Dassault Systemes SE
15.40. Domainex Limited
15.41. Dotmatics Limited
15.42. Generate Biomedicines, Inc.
15.43. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
15.44. Iktos SAS
15.45. Insilico Medicine Cayman TopCo
15.46. Isomorphic Labs Limited
15.47. Jubilant Biosys Limited
15.48. Lonza Group AG
15.49. OmniAb, Inc.
15.50. Owkin, Inc.
15.51. Relay Therapeutics, Inc.
15.52. Sai Life Sciences Limited
15.53. Selvita S.A.
15.54. Shanghai Medicilon Inc.
15.55. Sygnature Discovery Limited
15.56. Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
15.57. TCG Lifesciences Private Limited
15.58. The Jackson Laboratory
15.59. Twist Bioscience Corporation
15.60. Viva Biotech Holdings
16. Key Experts
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