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Global Drug Discovery Market Forecast 2026-2032: AI, Precision Biology, Multi-Omics, And Advanced Modalities Are Reshaping Discovery Workflows


2026-09-22 07:31:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities span AI-enabled discovery, multi-omics, precision medicine, advanced therapies, biomarker-led trials, data platforms, CRO partnerships and Asia-Pacific expansion

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug Discovery Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Drug Discovery Market research report provides strategic analysis of a sector projected to reach USD 93.63 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 13.52% to USD 200.84 billion by 2032. It examines scientific advances, artificial intelligence adoption, therapeutic innovation, regional capabilities, partnerships, and portfolio priorities shaping market growth. The insights support informed investment, competitive positioning, and market entry decisions across the drug discovery ecosystem.

Market Dynamics and Industry Outlook

Drug discovery is evolving from a sequential, chemistry-led process into an integrated, data-rich model connecting target biology, translational medicine, clinical evidence, and manufacturing readiness earlier in development. Scientific risk remains high, with only a minority of candidates entering human testing ultimately receiving approval and development timelines often extending beyond a decade.

Regulatory activity demonstrates continued innovation alongside greater selectivity. The U.S. FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved 55 novel drugs in 2023 and 50 in 2024. Industry priorities are shifting from generating more molecules to improving the probability that the right molecule, modality, biomarker strategy, and patient population converge before costly late-stage trials.

Transformative Shifts in Drug Discovery

Precision biology, multi-omics, high-throughput screening, phenotypic assays, and structure-based design are expanding the addressable disease landscape. Innovation is also accelerating across biologics, cell and gene therapies, RNA medicines, antibody-drug conjugates, and targeted protein degraders.

Tighter biotechnology financing has increased emphasis on differentiated mechanisms, human genetic validation, biomarker-enriched indications, and clearer clinical positioning. Partnerships among pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, contract research organizations, academic centers, and technology providers are becoming essential for sharing risk and accelerating translational decisions. These findings enable decision-makers to identify partnership opportunities and prioritize assets with stronger clinical and commercial potential.

Artificial Intelligence Impact

Artificial intelligence is influencing target identification, protein structure prediction, molecular generation, ADMET modeling, literature mining, patient stratification, and clinical trial design. AlphaFold's public database of more than 200 million predicted protein structures illustrates how computational biology can accelerate hypothesis generation and broaden access to structural insights.

AI does not eliminate biological uncertainty. Performance depends on data provenance, assay relevance, chemical diversity, bias controls, explainability, and prospective validation. Leading organizations are adopting closed-loop workflows that connect computational predictions with automated synthesis, biological screening, and iterative experimentation.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

. North America remains the leading center for venture-backed biotechnology, academic commercialization, regulatory expertise, and specialized drug discovery services.

. Europe benefits from strong public research systems, multinational clinical networks, and expertise in biologics, oncology, rare diseases, vaccines, and advanced therapies.

. Asia-Pacific is expanding through China's biotechnology ecosystem, Japan's pharmaceutical base, South Korea's biologics capabilities, India's chemistry and clinical services, and Australia's translational research networks.

. Latin America offers growing clinical trial capacity and epidemiological diversity, particularly in Brazil and Mexico.

. The Middle East is investing in genomics, precision medicine, and biobanking, while Africa is advancing infectious disease research, genomics, and public health-linked discovery.

ASEAN is developing as a clinical research and manufacturing-adjacent region, while the GCC is creating partnership opportunities in inherited diseases, oncology, metabolic disorders, and digital health. The EU provides a structured regulatory and research environment, BRICS markets combine large patient populations with cost-competitive infrastructure, and the G7 continues to lead high-value innovation and regulatory science. Regional comparisons offer practical guidance for market entry planning, clinical network selection, and geographic risk mitigation.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

Organizations should prioritize portfolio decisions based on human biology, biomarker feasibility, clinical translatability, and competitive differentiation. Investment in data governance, interoperable laboratory systems, reproducible assays, and FAIR data principles is critical to extracting value from AI, automation, and multi-omics.

Partnership strategies should combine internal scientific expertise with academic collaborations, contract research capabilities, real-world data networks, and computational biology platforms. Earlier integration of CMC, toxicology, regulatory planning, clinical operations, and payer evidence can reduce late-stage risk and support disciplined go or no-go decisions.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The market is forecast to grow from USD 93.63 billion in 2026 to USD 200.84 billion by 2032.

. AI, precision biology, multi-omics, and advanced modalities are reshaping discovery workflows.

. Experimental validation and high-quality data remain essential despite computational advances.

. Partnerships and geographically diversified capabilities are increasingly important for speed, scale, and risk sharing.

. Evidence-led portfolio governance can improve capital allocation and reduce late-stage development uncertainty.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 185
Forecast Period 2026-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $93.63 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $200.84 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Drug Discovery Market, by Offering
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Instruments & Automation
7.2.1. High-Throughput Screening Systems
7.2.1.1. Microplate Readers
7.2.1.2. Time-Resolved Fluorescence Readers
7.2.1.3. Fluorescence Polarization Readers
7.2.1.4. AlphaScreen & AlphaLISA Detection Systems
7.2.1.5. Automated Plate Washers
7.2.1.6. Automated Plate Dispensers
7.2.1.7. Automated Incubation Systems
7.2.1.8. Automated Plate Handling Systems
7.2.1.9. Colony Pickers
7.2.1.10. Microplate Sealing & De-Sealing Systems
7.2.2. Liquid Handling & Sample Preparation Automation Systems
7.2.2.1. Automated Liquid Handling Systems
7.2.2.2. Automated Pipetting Systems
7.2.2.3. Automated Sample Preparation Systems
7.2.2.4. Laboratory Scheduling & Workflow Systems
7.2.2.5. Microplate Replicators
7.2.2.6. Automated Compound Reformatting Systems
7.2.2.7. Dispensing Systems
7.2.2.8. Automated Dilution Systems
7.2.3. High-Content Imaging & Phenotypic Screening Systems
7.2.3.1. Confocal Imaging Systems
7.2.3.2. Widefield Fluorescence Imaging Systems
7.2.3.3. Live-Cell Imaging Systems & Label-Free Imaging Systems
7.2.3.4. Automated Microscopy Platforms
7.2.3.5. Image-Based Cytometry Systems
7.2.3.6. Organoid & Three-Dimensional Culture Imaging Systems
7.2.3.7. Phenotypic Profiling Systems
7.2.4. Laboratory Robotics & Integrated Automation Systems
7.2.4.1. Robotic Laboratory Arms
7.2.4.2. Automated Workcells
7.2.5. Analytical Chemistry Instruments
7.2.5.1. Liquid Chromatography Systems
7.2.5.2. Gas Chromatography Systems
7.2.5.3. Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Systems
7.2.5.4. Tandem Mass Spectrometry Systems
7.2.5.5. Capillary Electrophoresis Systems
7.2.5.6. Preparative Chromatography Systems
7.2.5.7. Elemental Analysis Systems
7.2.6. Biophysical Characterization & Binding Analysis Instruments
7.2.6.1. Surface Plasmon Resonance Systems
7.2.6.2. Bio-Layer Interferometry Systems
7.2.6.3. Isothermal Titration Calorimetry Systems
7.2.6.4. Microscale Thermophoresis Systems
7.2.6.5. Differential Scanning Fluorimetry Systems
7.2.6.6. Quartz Crystal Microbalance Systems
7.2.6.7. Label-Free Binding Analysis Systems
7.2.7. Structural Biology Instruments
7.2.7.1. X-Ray Crystallography Systems
7.2.7.2. Protein Crystallization Screening Systems
7.2.7.3. Cryo-Electron Microscopy Systems
7.2.7.4. Cryo-EM Sample Preparation Systems
7.2.7.5. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Systems
7.2.7.6. Small-Angle X-Ray Scattering Systems
7.2.7.7. Protein Crystallization Imaging Systems
7.2.7.8. Hydrogen-Deuterium Exchange Mass Spectrometry Systems
7.2.8. Cell Analysis And Single-Cell Analysis Instruments
7.2.8.1. Flow Cytometers
7.2.8.2. Cell Sorting Systems
7.2.8.3. Single-Cell Analysis Platforms
7.2.8.4. Automated Cell Counters
7.2.8.5. Cell Viability Analyzers
7.2.8.6. Cell Migration & Invasion Analysis Systems
7.2.8.7. Cell Metabolism Analyzers
7.2.8.8. Electrophysiology Screening Systems
7.2.9. Genomics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics, & Multiomics Instruments
7.2.9.1. Next-Generation Sequencing Systems
7.2.9.2. Single-Cell Sequencing Platforms
7.2.9.3. Spatial Biology Platforms
7.2.9.4. PCR Systems
7.2.9.5. Microarray Platforms
7.2.9.6. Metabolomics Platforms
7.2.10. In Vivo Pharmacology & Preclinical Research Instruments
7.2.10.1. Micro-Computed Tomography Systems
7.2.10.2. In Vivo Optical Imaging Systems
7.2.10.3. Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems
7.2.10.4. Micro-Positron Emission Tomography Systems
7.2.10.5. Telemetry Systems
7.2.10.6. Metabolic Cage Systems
7.2.10.7. Disease Monitoring Systems
7.2.10.8. Small Animal Dosing & Sampling Systems
7.3. Reagents, Consumables, & Libraries
7.3.1. Biochemical Reagents
7.3.2. Chromatography Consumables
7.3.3. Cell Lines & Disease Models;
7.3.4. Antibody & Protein Reagents
7.3.5. Microplates, Tips, & Lab Plastics
7.3.6. Assay Kits
7.3.7. Compound Libraries
7.4. Software
7.4.1. Molecular Modeling & Simulation Software
7.4.2. Lab Informatics & Workflow Orchestration
7.4.3. AI & Machine Learning Platforms
7.4.4. Bioinformatics & Multiomics Analytics
7.4.5. Data Integration & Knowledge Graph Platforms
7.5. Services
7.5.1. Target Identification & Validation Services
7.5.2. Assay Development Services
7.5.3. Screening Services
7.5.4. Hit-To-Lead Services
7.5.5. Lead Optimization Services
7.5.6. Medicinal Chemistry Services
7.5.7. DMPK Services
7.5.8. Toxicology Services
7.5.9. Structural Biology Services
8. Drug Discovery Market, by Drug Modality
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Small Molecules
8.2.1. Conventional Small Molecules
8.2.2. Targeted Protein Degraders
8.2.3. Complex Small Molecules
8.3. Biologics
8.3.1. Antibody-Based
8.3.2. Protein-Based
8.3.3. Peptide-Based
8.4. Nucleic Acid Therapies
8.4.1. RNA-Based
8.4.2. DNA-Based
8.4.3. Gene Therapy Vectors
8.5. Cell Therapies
8.5.1. Immune Cell Therapies
8.5.2. Regenerative Cell Therapies
8.5.3. Engineered Cell Therapies
9. Drug Discovery Market, by Therapeutic Area
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cardiovascular
9.3. Metabolic
9.4. Immunology
9.5. Central Nervous System
9.6. Oncology
9.7. Infectious Diseases
9.8. Respiratory
9.9. Rare Diseases
10. Drug Discovery Market, by End User
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Pharmaceutical Companies
10.3. Biotechnology Companies
10.4. Academic & Research Institutes
10.5. Contract Research Organizations
11. Drug Discovery Market, by Region
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Asia-Pacific
11.3. Europe
11.4. North America
11.5. Latin America
11.6. Africa
11.7. Middle East
12. Drug Discovery Market, by Group
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. NATO
12.3. G7
12.4. European Union
12.5. BRICS
12.6. ASEAN
12.7. GCC
13. Drug Discovery Market, by Country
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. China
13.4. Germany
13.5. Japan
13.6. India
13.7. Canada
13.8. United Kingdom
13.9. France
13.10. Brazil
13.11. Mexico
13.12. Australia
13.13. Italy
13.14. South Korea
13.15. Russia
13.16. Spain
14. Competitive Landscape
 14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
14.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
14.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
14.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
14.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
14.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
14.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
15. Company Profiles
 15.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15.2. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
15.3. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
15.4. Danaher Corporation
15.5. Eurofins Scientific SE
15.6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
15.7. Merck KGaA
15.8. Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.
15.9. Labcorp Holdings Inc.
15.10. Evotec SE
15.11. Avantor, Inc.
15.12. Waters Corporation
15.13. IQVIA Holdings Inc.
15.14. Revvity, Inc.
15.15. Bruker Corporation
15.16. Illumina, Inc.
15.17. Syngene International Limited
15.18. Sartorius AG
15.19. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
15.20. Aragen Life Sciences Limited
15.21. Corning Incorporated
15.22. Inotiv, Inc.
15.23. Curia Global, Inc.
15.24. Tecan Group Ltd.
15.25. Schrodinger, Inc.
15.26. 10x Genomics, Inc.
15.27. Benchling, Inc.
15.28. XtalPi Holdings Limited
15.29. Certara, Inc.
15.30. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
15.31. AbCellera Biologics Inc.
15.32. Absci Corporation
15.33. Adimab, LLC
15.34. Atomwise Inc.
15.35. BenevolentAI S.A.
15.36. ChemPartner Pharmatech Co., Ltd.
15.37. Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.
15.38. Crown Bioscience International
15.39. Dassault Systemes SE
15.40. Domainex Limited
15.41. Dotmatics Limited
15.42. Generate Biomedicines, Inc.
15.43. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
15.44. Iktos SAS
15.45. Insilico Medicine Cayman TopCo
15.46. Isomorphic Labs Limited
15.47. Jubilant Biosys Limited
15.48. Lonza Group AG
15.49. OmniAb, Inc.
15.50. Owkin, Inc.
15.51. Relay Therapeutics, Inc.
15.52. Sai Life Sciences Limited
15.53. Selvita S.A.
15.54. Shanghai Medicilon Inc.
15.55. Sygnature Discovery Limited
15.56. Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
15.57. TCG Lifesciences Private Limited
15.58. The Jackson Laboratory
15.59. Twist Bioscience Corporation
15.60. Viva Biotech Holdings
16. Key Experts
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