Global Drug Discovery Market Forecast 2026-2032: AI, Precision Biology, Multi-Omics, And Advanced Modalities Are Reshaping Discovery Workflows

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug Discovery Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Drug Discovery Market research report provides strategic analysis of a sector projected to reach USD 93.63 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 13.52% to USD 200.84 billion by 2032. It examines scientific advances, artificial intelligence adoption, therapeutic innovation, regional capabilities, partnerships, and portfolio priorities shaping market growth. The insights support informed investment, competitive positioning, and market entry decisions across the drug discovery ecosystem.

Market Dynamics and Industry Outlook

Drug discovery is evolving from a sequential, chemistry-led process into an integrated, data-rich model connecting target biology, translational medicine, clinical evidence, and manufacturing readiness earlier in development. Scientific risk remains high, with only a minority of candidates entering human testing ultimately receiving approval and development timelines often extending beyond a decade.

Regulatory activity demonstrates continued innovation alongside greater selectivity. The U.S. FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved 55 novel drugs in 2023 and 50 in 2024. Industry priorities are shifting from generating more molecules to improving the probability that the right molecule, modality, biomarker strategy, and patient population converge before costly late-stage trials.

Transformative Shifts in Drug Discovery

Precision biology, multi-omics, high-throughput screening, phenotypic assays, and structure-based design are expanding the addressable disease landscape. Innovation is also accelerating across biologics, cell and gene therapies, RNA medicines, antibody-drug conjugates, and targeted protein degraders.

Tighter biotechnology financing has increased emphasis on differentiated mechanisms, human genetic validation, biomarker-enriched indications, and clearer clinical positioning. Partnerships among pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, contract research organizations, academic centers, and technology providers are becoming essential for sharing risk and accelerating translational decisions. These findings enable decision-makers to identify partnership opportunities and prioritize assets with stronger clinical and commercial potential.

Artificial Intelligence Impact

Artificial intelligence is influencing target identification, protein structure prediction, molecular generation, ADMET modeling, literature mining, patient stratification, and clinical trial design. AlphaFold's public database of more than 200 million predicted protein structures illustrates how computational biology can accelerate hypothesis generation and broaden access to structural insights.

AI does not eliminate biological uncertainty. Performance depends on data provenance, assay relevance, chemical diversity, bias controls, explainability, and prospective validation. Leading organizations are adopting closed-loop workflows that connect computational predictions with automated synthesis, biological screening, and iterative experimentation.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

. North America remains the leading center for venture-backed biotechnology, academic commercialization, regulatory expertise, and specialized drug discovery services.

. Europe benefits from strong public research systems, multinational clinical networks, and expertise in biologics, oncology, rare diseases, vaccines, and advanced therapies.

. Asia-Pacific is expanding through China's biotechnology ecosystem, Japan's pharmaceutical base, South Korea's biologics capabilities, India's chemistry and clinical services, and Australia's translational research networks.

. Latin America offers growing clinical trial capacity and epidemiological diversity, particularly in Brazil and Mexico.

. The Middle East is investing in genomics, precision medicine, and biobanking, while Africa is advancing infectious disease research, genomics, and public health-linked discovery.

ASEAN is developing as a clinical research and manufacturing-adjacent region, while the GCC is creating partnership opportunities in inherited diseases, oncology, metabolic disorders, and digital health. The EU provides a structured regulatory and research environment, BRICS markets combine large patient populations with cost-competitive infrastructure, and the G7 continues to lead high-value innovation and regulatory science. Regional comparisons offer practical guidance for market entry planning, clinical network selection, and geographic risk mitigation.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

Organizations should prioritize portfolio decisions based on human biology, biomarker feasibility, clinical translatability, and competitive differentiation. Investment in data governance, interoperable laboratory systems, reproducible assays, and FAIR data principles is critical to extracting value from AI, automation, and multi-omics.

Partnership strategies should combine internal scientific expertise with academic collaborations, contract research capabilities, real-world data networks, and computational biology platforms. Earlier integration of CMC, toxicology, regulatory planning, clinical operations, and payer evidence can reduce late-stage risk and support disciplined go or no-go decisions.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The market is forecast to grow from USD 93.63 billion in 2026 to USD 200.84 billion by 2032.

. AI, precision biology, multi-omics, and advanced modalities are reshaping discovery workflows.

. Experimental validation and high-quality data remain essential despite computational advances.

. Partnerships and geographically diversified capabilities are increasingly important for speed, scale, and risk sharing.

. Evidence-led portfolio governance can improve capital allocation and reduce late-stage development uncertainty.

Key Attributes

