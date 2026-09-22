Seegnal Inc. Announces Conclusion Of Services Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Calgary, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSXV:SEGN) (“” or the“”), today announced that its investor relations technologies and services agreement dated March 26, 2026 (“”) with CapitaLynx Ltd. will conclude effective September 26, 2026.

The Services Agreement was previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated April 1, 2026. During the engagement, the Company rebuilt its investor materials, narrative positioning and investor portal and upgraded its core investor relations assets. The Company intends to continue to use those materials, infrastructure and technologies. The Company wishes to thank CapitaLynx for its services and contributions during the engagement.

About Seegnal

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) is an innovative healthcare technology company dedicated to reducing medication-related harm where care begins. The Company's SaaS-based clinical decision support platform is designed to help clinicians prescribe with greater precision by integrating patient-specific data at the point of care, including medications, laboratory results, renal function, allergies, age, and other relevant risk factors. By delivering more targeted, context-aware medication alerts within existing clinical workflows, Seegnal aims to reduce alert fatigue, support safer prescribing, and advance a more personalized standard of patient care. Seegnal's technology is deployed across healthcare settings and is used by more than 15,000 clinicians in daily practice. For additional Company information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

Seegnal Media Contact:

Elad Bibi-Aviv

Chief Executive Officer ...

+972-52-533-0856



Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains“forward-looking information” or“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including statements included in the“About Seegnal” section of this press release, are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“anticipate”,“believes”,“estimates”,“expects”,“intends”,“may”,“should”,“will” or variations of such words or similar expressions. More particularly, and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements with respect to the conclusion of the Services Agreement and the Company's intention to continue using materials, infrastructure and technologies developed during the engagement. Seegnal cautions that all forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Seegnal, including expectations and assumptions concerning Seegnal and its products as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Seegnal's filings available on SEDAR+ at . The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Seegnal. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Seegnal does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.