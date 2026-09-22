Midland And SOQUEM Discover New Copper, Gold And Silver Boulders And Showings On Nachicapau

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with SOQUEM Inc. (“SOQUEM”), is pleased to announce the results of the 2026 exploration campaign on the Nachicapau project (Figure 1). This exploration program follows the discovery, between 2022 and 2025, of copper, gold and silver occurrences along a 4-km-long by 1.5-km-wide corridor. These new results are reported under the Strategic Alliance between Midland and SOQUEM (the“Alliance”) in the Labrador Trough in Nunavik, Quebec. Highlights :

Discovery of copper, gold and silver mineralization with maximum values reaching 26.8% Cu, 0.87 g/t Au, 238 g/t Ag (grab samples from boulders) associated with digenite and malachite in veins hosted in monzonite dykes.

Two new copper, gold and silver showings on outcrops with maximum values reaching 3.03% Cu, 0.77 g/t Au, 20.0 g/t Ag (from different grab samples). Identification of induced polarization (“IP”) anomalies associated with Cu, Au, Ag mineral occurrences.

The 2026 sampling campaign was conducted over a period of 5 days in June, during which a total of 54 rock samples were collected. The campaign was designed to follow up on chargeability and conductivity anomalies outlined by the Orevision ® induced polarization survey conducted in 2025 (figures 2 and 3). Assay results reveal that ten (10) grab samples show grades equal to or greater than 0.10% Cu, including four (4) samples above 1.00% Cu, reaching up to 26.8% Cu. Anomalous gold values above 0.1 g/t Au are associated with these samples, while three (3) samples exhibit silver values reaching up to 238 g/t Ag. These results highlight a close relationship between Cu, Au, Ag mineralization and the presence of monzonite dykes, alkalic ultramafic units, and regional structural features. Best results obtained in grab samples are listed in Table 1. Table 1: Best Cu, Au, Ag Assay Results from 2026 Grab Samples.

Sample Number

NAD 83 Zone 19 (m) Type

Host Rock

Cu Au Ag UTM E UTM N (%) (g/t) (g/t) C2130702 558492 6277160 Boulder Monzonite dyke 26.8 0.24 238 C2130681 559665 6275540 Boulder Monzonite dyke 14.8 0.65 112 C2130703 558467 6277165 Boulder Monzonite dyke 7.68 0.87 57.2 C2130684 559755 6275419 Outcrop Monzonite dyke 3.03 0.17 20.0 C2130669 559048 6276572 Outcrop Monzonite dyke 0.59 0.77 10.3 C2130682 559665 6275540 Boulder Monzonite dyke 0.35 0.04 2.15 C2130704 558460 6277184 Boulder Ultramafic schist 0.28 0.07 1.53 C2130685 559643 6275552 Outcrop Monzonite dyke 0.10 0.01 1.37 C2130668 559054 6276556 Outcrop Monzonite dyke 0.10 0.02 1.33 C2130651 558596 6277088 Outcrop Ultramafic schist 0.10 0.13 0.76

Digenite, Bornite and Malachite Mineralization Associated with Monzonite Dykes

The best results of the June 2026 campaign were obtained in grab samples collected in boulders, consisting of calcite-dolomite-quartz veins crosscutting a monzonite. The mineralization is characterized by the presence of centimetre-scale patches of digenite and malachite within the veins and in their selvages (Figure 4a to 4c). Hematite is a common accessory mineral and occurs as distinctive specularite crystals. The host rock is weakly deformed and systematically altered to albite, epidote and hematite.

On outcrop, these dykes crosscut, at low angles, alkalic mafic to ultramafic volcanic units of the Murdoch Formation (Figure 4d). Copper mineralization occurs in calcite-dolomite-quartz tension gashes. Sample C2130669, which graded 0.59% Cu, 0.77 g/t Au, 10.3 g/t Ag, confirms the extension of both the mineralized zone and the monzonite dyke north of the DG-12 showing discovered in 2025 (1.46% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 9.20 g/t Ag in a monzonite dyke).

Samples C2130681 to C2130685, collected on either side of the DG-5 showing (2.95% Cu, 0.01 g/t Au, 27.6 g/t Ag) confirm observations and interpretations made in 2025 and extend the mineralized zones associated with monzonite dykes over a distance of 150 metres. Sample C2130684, collected in a digenite-malachite vein, yielded showing-level grades of 3.03% Cu, 0.17 g/t Au and 20.0 g/t Ag.

Mineralization Associated with Mafic to Ultramafic Volcanic Units

Three (3) samples collected in ultramafic schist and intrusive units yielded anomalous Cu, Au and Ag values. Sample C2130651, which did not appear to be mineralized, yielded values of 0.10% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au, 0.76 g/t Ag, i.e. respectively 30 to 100 times higher than regional background values. This observation suggests that copper mineralization is not exclusively found in veins but may also occur disseminated within deformed and altered ultramafic units.

2025 OreVision® Induced Polarization Survey

Follow-up work on the OreVision® induced polarization survey conducted in July 2025 helped improve our understanding of the geological setting and Cu-Au-Ag mineral occurrences on the Nachicapau project. Sedimentary units (dolomite, mudstone), mafic intrusives, and ultramafic schists can be distinguished based on resistivity and chargeability contrasts. Copper mineralization is closely linked with low-resistivity (<6,000 Ohm.m) and moderate chargeability (7–14 mV/V) zones within the ultramafic schist unit and along the contact with sedimentary units (Figure 5).

Conclusions

Cu-Au-Ag mineralization on the Nachicapau project appears to be related to:



Deformed and altered mafic to ultramafic volcanic units of the Murdoch Formation, where it occurs as disseminated digenite and malachite

Monzonite dykes where it occurs in veins with higher-grade Cu, Au, Ag

Intense albite-epidote-hematite alteration occurring around the veins

Low-resistivity copper mineralization (<6,000 Ohm.m) and moderate-chargeability

(7–14 mV/V) zones

A deformation corridor trending N350 that affects volcanic units A major shear zone that marks the contact with sedimentary units



Quality Control

Rock samples from the project are analyzed at Actlabs laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario, by ICP-MS with four-acid digestion for metals and by standard fire assay on 50-gram fractions with atomic absorption finish for gold. Exploration programs are designed, and results are interpreted by Qualified Persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks for every 20 samples.

Cautionary Statements

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralized zones. Mineralization observed in samples collected from boulders, outcrops and showings mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on the project mentioned in this press release.

About the Strategic Alliance with SOQUEM

The Strategic Alliance enables Midland and SOQUEM to combine their efforts and expertise to jointly explore the excellent potential for gold and strategic minerals of the vast and underexplored Labrador Trough. The area of interest defined under the Alliance is located in Nunavik. Geologically, it covers the Labrador Trough, the Rachel-Laporte Zone, and the Kuujjuaq Domain. The area of interest extends from Schefferville in the south up to approximately 100 km northwest of Kangirsuk. Executed in November 2021, the initial agreement called for investments in exploration reaching up to $4 million over a period of four (4) years, in addition to investments on the Nachicapau project.

In 2026, the parties confirmed the continuation of the Alliance with a joint annual exploration budget of $1 million (50% Midland and 50% SOQUEM) on the Malaco Mountain and Nachicapau projects.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM is a mineral exploration company and a subsidiary of Investissement Québec. Its mission is to explore, discover, and develop Quebec's mineral resources. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining a strong economy in Quebec's regions. A proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well positioned for the future.

About Midland

Midland targets the mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as SOQUEM Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Barrick Gold Corporation, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Fresnillo plc, Electric Elements Mining Corp., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Exploration Director Richard D. St-Cyr, P.Geo., reviewed and approved this press release and the Nachicapau project data as Midland's Qualified Person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43–101.

For further information, please consult Midland's website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: ...

Website:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to management expectations regarding the conclusion of additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties, and other estimates and statements that describe Midland's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Midland or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets, changes in demand and prices for minerals, failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies and third parties, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies) and those risks set out in Midland's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR+ at . Although Midland believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Midland disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:









