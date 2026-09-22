Falco Commits To A Partnership With The Collectif Territoire For The Rehabilitation Of Lac Osisko

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V - FPC) (“” or the“”) is proud to announce a three-year partnership with the, an organization committed to the rehabilitation of lac Osisko and to mobilizing the community around this emblematic space in Rouyn-Noranda. As part of this partnership, Falco will contributefor three years, for a total commitment of. The public announcement of this partnership is part of the activities surrounding“Les Noces d'eau” event.

For Falco, this commitment goes far beyond financial support. The Collectif Territoire's approach, based on co-creation, territorial innovation, environmental restoration and citizen participation, is directly in line with the vision that Falco wishes to put forward in the development of Falco's Horne 5 Project. The Corporation intends to build a lasting relationship with the Rouyn-Noranda community, in which citizens can contribute to discussions about the territory and participate in initiatives that benefit their community.

“ The lac Osisko Project exemplifies the kind of initiative we want to support in Rouyn-Noranda: a collaborative and place-based approach that brings residents together around sustainable environmental and community projects. Our partnership with the Collectif Territoire is a concrete expression of the relationship that Falco seeks to build with the community,” said Hélène Cartier, Vice-President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations at Falco.

Update on Falco's Horne 5 Project

This commitment comes as Falco's Horne 5 Project continues to move forward. Preparatory work on the project has now been underway for more than ten years. The environmental assessment conducted by the Government of Québec is now at an advanced stage and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026.

Since the publication of the BAPE report in January 2025, Falco has responded to several sets of questions from the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (“ MELCCFP”), particularly regarding the potential impacts of the project on community services, including health care, childcare and education services, housing, emergency services and the workforce. These issues have been the subject of in-depth analyses, particularly in the Socioeconomic Assessment (in French only) published last spring.

In addition, the potential impact of project-related vibrations on the safety and continuity of operations at the Rouyn-Noranda Radiation Oncology Centre (the“ Centre”) has been thoroughly assessed by independent experts, who confirmed that the mining operations and mitigation measures proposed by Falco can be carried out safely and in a manner compatible with the activities of the Centre (see Falco's press release dated June 16, 2026 ).

The completion of the environmental assessment should lead to a government decision regarding the issuance of the authorization decree for the Project (the“ Decree”). Obtaining the Decree will mark a decisive step for Falco and will pave the way for the development phase of the Project after obtaining all the required permits and ministerial authorizations. In the months following the Decree, Falco will continue to carry out the required studies and investigations.

The updated feasibility study published on June 17, 2026 also confirms the extent of the anticipated benefits of Falco's Horne 5 Project for Rouyn-Noranda and Abitibi-Témiscamingue. This project represents an initial planned investment of $1.75 billion, a mine life of at least 15 years, the creation of 500 permanent jobs as well as more than $4.4 billion in taxes and mining duties over the life of the mine.

For Falco, the development of a mining project of this magnitude must be accompanied by a lasting commitment to the community that hosts it. The partnership with the Collectif Territoire is therefore part of a broader vision: to make Falco's Horne 5 Project not only an economic driver for the region, but also a tangible contributor to the vitality, environment and quality of life of the Rouyn-Noranda community.

To learn more about:



Collectif Territoire's lac Osisko Project (in French):

The Falco Horne 5 Project (in French): Home | Falco Horne 5 Falco Resources: Home | Ressources Falco

About Falco

Falco is one of the largest holders of mineral claims in the province of Québec, with an extensive portfolio of properties in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue greenstone belt. Falco holds rights to approximately 60,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's main asset is the Horne 5 Project located beneath the former Horne mine, which was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Group Inc. (formerly Osisko Development Corp.) is Falco's largest shareholder, with a 16.0% interest in the Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard

President and Chief Executive Officer and Director

514-261-3336

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