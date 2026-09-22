Cervomed To Participate In The 5Th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders (CervoMed or the Company), today announced that Company management will participate in a panel discussion and one-on-one meetings at the upcoming 5th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference being held in New York, NY, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Panel Details

Title: "Frontiers in Neuroscience"

Date: Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 10:50 AM ET

This panel will not be webcast. A recording of the panel will be available following the conference. To request a meeting or for more details about the Conference, please reach out to your institutional representative at Roth or contact ....

About CervoMed

CervoMed is a clinical-stage company developing treatments for age-related brain disorders. Its lead drug candidate, neflamapimod, is an oral small molecule targeting critical disease processes underlying degenerative disorders of the brain by inhibiting a key enzyme involved in neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration. CervoMed's recently completed Phase 2b RewinD-LB trial evaluated neflamapimod in patients with DLB, enriched for those without AD co-pathology, and the Company announced alignment with the FDA on a potential registration path for neflamapimod in DLB in November 2025. Initiation of a Phase 3 trial in DLB is subject to the establishment of a partnership and/or additional financing. CervoMed also recently completed enrollment in its ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating neflamapimod in nfvPPA, a subtype of frontotemporal disorders, from which interim biomarker data is anticipated in the early fourth quarter of 2026, and expects the first patient to be dosed with neflamapimod in the EXPERTS-ALS Phase 2a clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Contacts:

Media:

Lisa Guiterman

Biongage Communications

...

202-330-3431

Investor Relations:

Argot Partners

...

212-600-1902