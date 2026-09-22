Cerenome Secures In-Network Agreement With Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan, Expanding Cnside® Contracted Coverage To Approximately 158 Million Covered Lives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announced today that it has signed an in-network provider agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (“BCBSM”), effective September 1, 2026, to provide the CNSideCerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Tumor Cell Enumeration (TCE) assay. BCBSM serves approximately 5 million commercial and Medicare Advantage members through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network, one of the nation's largest nonprofit Blue Cross Blue Shield organizations. Combined with previously announced agreements, CNSide has now established contracted reimbursement coverage representing approximately 158 million commercial and Medicare Advantage covered lives, reflecting continued execution of the Company's national reimbursement strategy.

"This agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan represents another important milestone in our commercialization strategy to expand patient access to CNSide," said Marc Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Cerenome. "With BCBSM, CNSide now has contracted commercial and Medicare Advantage coverage representing approximately 158 million covered lives, further strengthening our national reimbursement platform and expanding patient access across the U.S."

The BCBSM agreement represents the latest milestone in CNSide's strategy to establish broad reimbursement coverage across the U.S. Commercial payer coverage is a key driver of physician adoption, patient access, and commercial utilization of laboratory-developed diagnostic tests such as CNSide®.

The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform supports rapid diagnoses, treatment monitoring, and treatment guidance for patients with leptomeningeal metastases. The superior clinical utility of CNSide® over standard of care has been shown in 12 peer-reviewed publications and prospective multicenter evidence from the FORESEE clinical study, and has been supported by real-world clinical experience.

Since 2020, more than 11,000 CNSide® tests have been performed at over 120 U.S. cancer institutions, supporting clinical decision-making across academic and community oncology practices nationwide.

This test is available exclusively through CNSide Diagnostics, LLC, as a testing service provided to health care professionals in the U.S.

About CNSide Diagnostics, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerenome, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide®, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid that informs and improves the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. For more information, visit .

About Cerenome

Cerenome (Nasdaq: CNSY) is a CNS oncology company advancing an integrated platform that combines precision diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence to improve outcomes for patients with central nervous system cancers. The Company's CNSide® Diagnostics platform supports the detection, molecular characterization, and longitudinal monitoring of CNS cancers through cerebrospinal fluid-based testing. Its lead therapeutic platform, REYOBIQTM (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda), is being evaluated in clinical trials for leptomeningeal metastases, recurrent glioblastoma, and pediatric brain cancers. The data & artificial intelligence platform is designed to integrate diagnostic, molecular, imaging, and clinical data into actionable insights that support precision oncology and therapeutic innovation. By integrating commercial diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, proprietary longitudinal data, and artificial intelligence within a single organization, Cerenome is building a differentiated CNS oncology platform designed to improve patient care while creating long-term shareholder value, visit .

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, a nonprofit mutual insurance company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Blue Cross provides health benefits to more than 4.7 million members residing in Michigan in addition to employees of Michigan-headquartered companies residing outside the state. The company has been committed to delivering affordable health care products through a broad variety of plans for businesses, individuals and seniors for more than 80 years. Beyond health care coverage, Blue Cross supports impactful community initiatives and provides leadership in improving health care. For more information, visit bcbsm.com and MiBlueDaily.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding clinical trials, expected operations and upcoming developments. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as“expect,”“potential,”“anticipating,”“planning” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential market for the CNSide CSF Assay, the timing in which the CNSide CSF Assay is commercially launched and commercialization is expanded, revenue and corporate profitability expectations including support reimbursements and payments for the CNSide CSF Assay, the development and utility of the CNSide CSF Assay and expectations as to the Company's future performance, including the next steps in developing the Company's product candidates.

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