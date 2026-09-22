Volatus Aerospace Successfully Achieves GPS-Denied Flight Milestone With V-Cortextm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canadian-developed autonomy platform successfully navigates without GPS, external sensors, or high-performance computing

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (FSE: ABB.F) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, today announced the successful completion of initial flight testing of its proprietary V-CortexTM AI Flight Controller and Autonomy Operating System.

The testing successfully demonstrated GNSS-denied navigation without reliance on external sensors, using onboard default sensors to maintain flight. This breakthrough represents a major advancement in autonomous operations in environments where GPS signals are unavailable, degraded, or intentionally disrupted, including contested environments, dense urban areas, and remote regions such as Canada's Arctic.

"At CANSEC, we introduced V-Cortex as Canada's sovereign autonomy platform. These initial flights move the platform from development to demonstrated performance,” said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus. "Successfully navigating without GPS or external sensors is a major technical milestone that validates our approach to resilient autonomy. It brings us one step closer to delivering a Canadian-developed solution for defence, public safety, and critical infrastructure operators."

V-Cortex is designed as a common autonomy layer, platform agnostic and multi-domain, that can be integrated across multiple uncrewed aircraft platforms. Its open, modular architecture allows Volatus to advance new aircraft and mission capabilities without developing a separate autonomy system for each platform, supporting faster integration, greater scalability and sovereign control of critical flight technologies.

Designed and developed entirely in Canada, V-Cortex combines advanced flight control, AI-enabled autonomy, and an open, modular architecture to support a broad range of uncrewed aircraft systems. Development of the V-Cortex autonomy stack continues to be supported through advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada's Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) through its Defence Industry Assist initiative.

Additional flight testing and capability demonstrations are planned throughout 2026 as Volatus advances the V-Cortex platform toward operational deployment across its growing family of autonomous systems.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software, and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety, and defence markets.

Forward-Looking Information

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Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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For additional information, please contact:

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

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