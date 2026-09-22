FTI Consulting Appoints Eileen Fargis As Senior Managing Director To Enhance Power, Renewables And Energy Transition Advisory Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former CFO, Board Member and Investment Leader to Advise Power, Energy and Infrastructure Clients on Growth, Capital Allocation, Performance Improvement and Restructurings

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Eileen Fargis as a Senior Managing Director in the global Power, Renewables & Energy Transition practice.

Ms. Fargis, who is based in New York, joins FTI Consulting with three decades of experience across conventional and renewable power, energy transition and infrastructure businesses globally.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Fargis will advise clients across power, energy and infrastructure sectors as they respond to accelerating electricity demand, data center and AI growth, capital constraints, national security issues, macro and supply-chain challenges and an evolving regulatory environment. Her work will focus on strategic, financial and operational matters, including capital deployment, transaction advisory, performance optimization and financial turnarounds, and portfolio company and board-level advisory.

“Eileen has worked on all sides of the table, as an investor, lender, senior executive, board member and advisor,” said Chris LeWand, Global Leader of the Power, Renewables & Energy Transition practice at FTI Consulting.“She has done it extensively internationally and domestically and brings practical, real-world expertise to helping clients make critical strategic, financial and operational decisions.”

Ms. Fargis has held senior investment roles at GE Energy Financial Services, IFC Asset Management Company and InterEnergy Holdings, including co-heading a multi-sector private equity fund, leading investments for a multinational power company and supporting major infrastructure platform expansion and acquisition initiatives. She also has served in senior operating and leadership roles within energy companies, most recently as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Growth Officer of a U.S. power developer, where she helped guide the business through a period of rapid growth and strategic transitions. She has also advised energy and infrastructure companies, investors and boards through Overlook Energy Advisors.

Ms. Fargis has served as a board director and committee member for energy and infrastructure-related companies in the United States, Latin America and other international markets, bringing governance experience across audit, compensation and leadership transition matters, as well as a broad perspective on complex capital allocation, operational and portfolio decisions.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Fargis said,“The power and energy sectors are going through an unusually dynamic period, driven by growing demand for electricity, regulatory changes, capital constraints and shifting investor expectations. Companies and investors are making increasingly complex decisions about capital deployment, growth strategies and operating models. I look forward to joining the team at FTI Consulting and helping clients navigate these challenges, protect and create value, and make informed strategic and capital allocation decisions.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at .

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