Hurricane Commerce And Global Cross-Border IQ Partner To Bring Pre-Movement Trade Intelligence Into Ascent

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Hurricane's trade intelligence will sit inside Ascent, helping GXBIQ make decisions that increasingly determine an international shipment before it moves.

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hurricane Commerce and Global Cross-Border IQ (GXBIQ), part of the Citipost Group, today announced a partnership to integrate Hurricane's global trade intelligence capabilities into Ascent, GXBIQ's cross-border intelligence and orchestration platform.International delivery is increasingly determined before a parcel enters the network. Product data, classification, country of origin, landed cost and compliance increasingly determine whether a shipment moves cleanly or becomes an exception later. If those decisions are wrong at source, moving the parcel faster does not solve the problem.Ascent is being built around that shift. Rather than treating customs and compliance as an administrative step after booking, GXBIQ is moving intelligence upstream so that the right decisions can be made while there are still choices available. Hurricane provides the specialist classification and duty-and-tax intelligence; Ascent brings that intelligence together with GXBIQ's routing, commercial and operational logic to turn data into a usable cross-border decision.From transport to pre-movement intelligenceThe partnership is not about adding another standalone tool or portal. Hurricane will operate as an intelligence service within Ascent. Customer and shipment data can be validated and enriched within the transaction flow, then used by GXBIQ to determine how a shipment should be priced, prepared, routed and handed into the appropriate delivery and customs network.That matters for GXBIQ's core customers – retailers and wholesalers – because international trade is becoming more complex while their customers still expect it to feel simple. The complexity can sit underneath the experience; it should not be passed on to the customer.What this means for customers. Retailers – More predictable landed cost, a cleaner international checkout and fewer avoidable customs interventions. Predictability matters in its own right: a known cost and delivery promise is a better customer experience than a cheaper-looking transaction followed by an unexpected charge or delay.. Wholesalers and distribution partners – A reusable data and decisioning layer that can support multiple customers, destinations and routes while absorbing more of the underlying cross-border complexity on their behalf.. End customers – A simpler experience: fewer surprises at the door, clearer visibility of what they will pay and a lower risk of delays caused by missing or poor-quality customs data.In Their Own Words“Hurricane is the global trade data engine that keeps trade moving – validating, structuring and classifying shipment data at source and calculating duty and tax with accuracy. Bringing that capability into Ascent puts the intelligence directly into the cross-border decision, where retailers and wholesalers increasingly need it.“Jordie Geuyen, Partnerships Director, Hurricane Commerce.“The most valuable part of an international delivery now happens before the parcel moves. If we make the right decisions about classification, compliance, cost and routing at source, we take most of the difficulty out of the physical journey. Customers judge us on how the experience feels, and we built Ascent for that. Hurricane provides the trade intelligence; GXBIQ turns it into a decision and an operational outcome.“Gary Bettis, Director of Technology, Strategy & Modernisation, Global Cross-Border IQ.About Hurricane CommerceHurricane Commerce provides global trade data and compliance technology for carriers, retailers, customs brokers, freight forwarders, postal operators, marketplaces and airlines. Its KONA platform supports product classification, duty and tax calculation and the data required to help goods move through increasingly complex international customs environments. hurricanecommerceAbout Global Cross-Border IQGlobal Cross-Border IQ (GXBIQ), part of the Citipost Group, combines cross-border distribution, technology, data and operational expertise to help retailers and wholesalers trade internationally with greater certainty. Its Ascent platform is being built around a simple principle: the better the decisions made before goods move, the simpler cross-border can feel to the customer. GXBIQ connects trade intelligence, compliance, routing and international delivery networks to create practical, scalable cross-border services.

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Hurricane Commerce and Global Cross-Border IQ Partner to Bring Pre-Movement Trade Intelligence into Ascent News Provided By Hurricane Modular Commerce Ltd September 22, 2026, 11:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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