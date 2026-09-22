Influential Women Highlights Cheryl Yetka: Creating Opportunity Through Real Estate, Leadership, And Purpose

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Seasoned Real Estate Professional, Investor, and Leader, Cheryl Yetka Draws on More Than 25 Years of Experience to Pursue Value-Add Housing Opportunities While Keeping Faith, Integrity, and Service at the Center of Her WorkCanton, Ohio – With more than 25 years of experience spanning hospitality, affordable housing, multifamily operations, asset management, and commercial real estate, Cheryl Yetka has developed a career defined by disciplined execution, operational excellence, and a commitment to creating meaningful value. As the Founder and Principal of Quiet River Real Estate Investments, a private real estate investment firm established in July 2025, Cheryl now applies the lessons she has gathered throughout her career to an owner-operator approach to real estate investing.Her professional foundation was established in hospitality management, where she held leadership positions with luxury resorts and major urban hotels. Her experience in that sector provided an early understanding of operations, service, people management, and asset performance. It also introduced her to mentors and colleagues who would have a lasting influence on her professional development.One of those mentors was Brenda Helps, Cheryl's former boss at Miraval Resort. Cheryl also credits Rich Conti, an influential mentor in hospitality, with teaching her extensively about asset management. Throughout her career, she has consistently sought opportunities to learn from experienced professionals and surround herself with people whose knowledge could expand her own.That philosophy became particularly valuable when Cheryl transitioned from hospitality into affordable housing and multifamily operations. She joined a platform that grew from approximately 10,000 units across seven states to more than 30,000 units across 26 states. During her tenure, she took on responsibilities involving operations, asset management initiatives, capital improvement programs, and performance optimization across diverse portfolios.Her career later brought her to a landmark mixed-use development in downtown Cleveland, where she served as Director of Asset Management. In that role, she oversaw asset strategy and performance for a 57-story Class A office tower, a 400-key Marriott hotel, and an underground parking facility. The position required a broad understanding of complex real estate assets and reinforced Cheryl's belief in the importance of disciplined decision-making.That experience now informs her work at Quiet River Real Estate Investments. In late 2025, Cheryl began investing independently, acquiring and repositioning a portfolio consisting of two single-family homes and two duplexes within a 45-day period. Through strategic renovations, lease-up execution, and disciplined asset management, the portfolio was stabilized and generated a 12% annualized return to private money lenders, in addition to origination points.Today, Cheryl is focused on workforce and affordable housing opportunities, particularly value-add multifamily investments. Ohio remains her primary market, while she is also pursuing opportunities in Alabama and other strategically selected secondary markets. Her objective is to combine institutional-level experience with the perspective of an owner-operator, creating stable housing while strengthening communities and pursuing attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors.For Cheryl, however, real estate is about more than numbers, properties, and financial performance. Her faith in Jesus Christ is the foundation of her leadership and shapes how she approaches both business and relationships.Cheryl believes that every opportunity comes with a responsibility to serve others well, lead with compassion, and honor God in the decisions she makes. To her, being an influential woman is not about recognition or how many people know her name. Instead, influence is reflected in the lives she is able to affect positively and the opportunities she can create for others.She considers holding a door open for someone else one of the clearest measures of meaningful leadership. Cheryl believes leadership and kindness can coexist, that business can be conducted with integrity, and that success becomes more meaningful when it is shared.Her philosophy is particularly evident in the advice she gives to younger women pursuing ambitious careers. Cheryl encourages women not to wait until they feel completely ready before taking action. Instead, she believes they should begin where they are, use what they have, and allow confidence to develop through experience.There will inevitably be moments when others question a person's vision or when uncertainty leads someone to question themselves. Cheryl's advice is to continue moving forward while remaining grounded in personal values. She also emphasizes the importance of surrounding oneself with people who are wiser, more experienced, or more knowledgeable.For Cheryl, mentorship and relationships have played an essential role throughout her own journey. She attributes much of her success to the mentors who invested in her and to colleagues who were willing to share their knowledge.Some of the most valuable learning experiences of her career came from working side-by-side with people she considered smarter than herself. Their willingness to explain what they were doing and why gave Cheryl insights she could carry into future roles. As a result, she has made cultivating a strong professional network a priority.She believes relationships should be reciprocal. Building a network of people she can call upon - and who know they can call upon her - has been critical throughout her career. That same principle remains important as she grows Quiet River and works to establish relationships with investors who understand her approach and trust her to steward their investments responsibly.One of Cheryl's most important career lessons is straightforward: if a deal is bad, working harder will not necessarily make it good. Recognizing the quality of an opportunity before committing resources is therefore central to how she approaches real estate.Her leadership philosophy is equally practical. Cheryl believes people should be treated the way a leader would want to be treated, and that organizations benefit from hiring people who can be trusted. When Cheryl gives someone an assignment and a timeline, she expects that person to determine the best path toward accomplishing the objective.At the same time, she believes effective leadership requires giving people room to make decisions. Whenever possible, she gives those who report to her the authority and space to determine how they will achieve their goals. For Cheryl, trust is not simply something a leader talks about; it is something that develops through responsibility and accountability.She brings the same learning-oriented philosophy to women entering the real estate industry. Cheryl encourages women to accept opportunities to develop new skills even when those opportunities do not immediately result in higher compensation or a promotion. A new skill, she explains, adds value to a person's professional toolkit and strengthens the experience they can carry into future opportunities.She also encourages women to be bold and fearless in their professional lives. Cheryl recognizes that the environment for women in business has changed significantly in many ways since she began her career, while acknowledging that some challenges remain. Her advice is to be confident in expressing opinions, recognize personal strengths, and be willing to have difficult conversations with leadership when those conversations are necessary.That willingness to engage with difficult issues is especially relevant to Cheryl's current focus on affordable and workforce housing.She sees the shortage of affordable housing in the United States as one of the most significant opportunities within the real estate industry. Cheryl points to estimates indicating a nationwide shortage of more than seven million affordable housing units. Rather than viewing that figure simply as a market statistic, she considers the people and families represented by it.For Cheryl, the housing shortage demonstrates the potential for multifamily investors to participate in an area where business objectives and community needs can intersect. Affordable housing can provide stable, safe places for people to live while also offering investors a different type of portfolio exposure.She notes that affordable housing does not necessarily experience the same peaks and valleys associated with some Class A properties, potentially creating a more consistent stream of passive income for investors. Her approach therefore considers both the social need for housing and the financial fundamentals required to operate sustainable investments.As Quiet River continues to develop, Cheryl recognizes that time remains one of her greatest constraints. There are numerous potential projects and opportunities, but evaluating them carefully and developing the relationships necessary to execute them responsibly requires patience.A significant part of her work is therefore devoted to continuing to cultivate her network. Cheryl wants prospective investors to know her, understand her experience, and have confidence in the way she approaches their capital. In her view, successful investor relationships are built over time through consistent execution and transparency.Her long-term goal is to establish relationships with investors who trust her enough to continue investing with her. That trust, she believes, must be earned through actions rather than simply promised.Cheryl's professional credentials reflect the breadth of her experience. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Human Resources Management and Services from Kent State University and holds certifications as a hospitality trainer and as a Cleveland leader through the Cleveland Leadership Institute. She is also associated with WREIN, the Women's Real Estate Investment Network, and the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), and is a member of the American Lung Association.Across every stage of her career, Cheryl has maintained a consistent set of values. Faith and her love for Jesus Christ remain at the center of her life and work. She emphasizes honesty, integrity, trust, and a strong moral compass as essential qualities in both personal and professional relationships.She also describes herself as a fierce worker. When she sees a need, her instinct is to move toward it quickly and take action. At the same time, she understands the importance of having people around her who are willing to challenge her perspective and tell her when it is time to slow down.That balance - between determination and humility, ambition and service, independence and collaboration - captures the approach Cheryl brings to real estate and leadership.Through Quiet River Real Estate Investments, she is creating the next chapter of a career shaped by decades of experience across multiple sectors of the real estate industry. Her focus on workforce and affordable housing reflects both her understanding of investment fundamentals and her belief that stable housing can make a tangible difference in people's lives.For Cheryl, influence ultimately comes down to purpose. Success is not simply measured by the size of a portfolio or the number of professional accomplishments accumulated over a career. It is also measured by the opportunities created for others, the relationships strengthened along the way, and the ability to lead without compromising deeply held values.As she continues pursuing opportunities in Ohio, Alabama, the mid-west and other carefully selected markets, Cheryl remains committed to applying what she has learned, continuing to grow, and creating pathways for others to succeed. Her vision for the future is grounded in the same principles that have guided her throughout her career: work hard, stay humble, learn from people who know more, protect integrity, serve others well, and trust that the right opportunities will arrive at the right time.Learn More about Cheryl Yetka:Through her Influential Women profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women Highlights Cheryl Yetka: Creating Opportunity Through Real Estate, Leadership, And Purpose News Provided By Influential Women September 22, 2026, 11:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.