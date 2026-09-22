World Rabies Day 2026: Stronger Together Against Rabies

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This WRD, communities around the world are coming together under the theme“Stronger Together” to highlight the importance of collaboration to eliminate rabies.

- Dr Andre Coetzer, GARC's Chief Executive Officer.

KS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This World Rabies Day, communities around the world are coming together under the theme“Stronger Together” to highlight the importance of working together to prevent and eliminate rabies.

On 28 September 2026, individuals, communities, governments, healthcare workers, veterinary professionals, educators and organizations will come together to raise awareness about rabies and take action to protect both people and animals. This year's theme reflects a simple but important truth: rabies elimination is only possible when we work together.

Rabies is one of the world's oldest and deadliest diseases, but it is also entirely preventable. Every year, an estimated 59 000 people die from rabies, with children making up almost half of those deaths. The tools to eliminate dog-mediated rabies already exist: Vaccinating dogs, educating communities, and ensuring that people exposed to rabies know what to do.

“Stronger Together reminds us that no individual or organization can eliminate rabies alone,” says Dr Andre Coetzer, GARC 's Chief Executive Officer.“Whether you are a pet owner, a community volunteer, a veterinarian, a healthcare professional, a teacher or a policymaker, everyone has a role to play. When we share knowledge, coordinate our efforts and support one another, we can create safer, healthier communities for people and animals.”

Around the world, people are marking World Rabies Day through vaccination campaigns, community outreach, school education programs, public awareness activities, fundraising events and social media campaigns. These efforts demonstrate the power of local action and the importance of partnerships in creating lasting change.

GARC, Rabies Alliance initiated World Rabies Day in 2007, and we continue to support communities and organizations working towards rabies elimination. Through the GARC Data Platform, the GARC Education Platform, and the Communities Against Rabies program, we empower communities with the knowledge and skills they need to lead effective rabies elimination efforts.

This World Rabies Day, everyone has a role to play. Pet owners can ensure their dogs and cats are vaccinated against rabies. Communities can share accurate information and support local vaccination campaigns. Parents and teachers can help children learn how to safely interact with animals and what to do if bitten. Organizations and governments need to work together to strengthen rabies elimination and response systems. GARC believes that collaboration is not optional but essential because every action matters.

By working together, we can move closer to a world free from dog-mediated rabies.

ENDS

About World Rabies Day

World Rabies Day is observed annually on 28 September to raise awareness about rabies prevention and highlight global efforts to eliminate the disease.

Coordinated by the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, it has been endorsed by international human and veterinary health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

About GARC, Rabies Alliance

GARC, Rabies Alliance is a global non-profit organization committed to ending human and animal deaths from dog-mediated rabies. GARC works with communities, governments, veterinary and public health professionals, educators and other stakeholders to empower communities and support sustainable rabies elimination efforts.

For more information about World Rabies Day 2026, visit World Rabies Day.

Media enquiries:

GARC, Rabies Alliance

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Kerenza Vlastou, GARC Community and Outreach Director

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Kerenza Vlastou

GARC

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World Rabies Day 2026: Stronger Together against rabies News Provided By Global Alliance for Rabies Control September 22, 2026, 11:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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