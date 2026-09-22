Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets The Minister Of National Defence Of The Hellenic Republic

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Minister of National Defence of the Hellenic Republic, Mr. Nikolaos Dendias. The meeting was also attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defence and Military Production, Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem Zaher, and Chief of the Armed Forces Armament Authority, Major General Mohamed Adly Abdel Wahid Soliman. From the Greek side, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to Cairo, Ambassador Νikolaos Papageorgiou, attended the meeting along with Director of the Foreign Relations and Military Strategy Directorate at the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, Major General Ioannis Kouris.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that President El-Sisi welcomed the visit of the Greek Minister of National Defence to Egypt, noting the pivotal importance of the existing strategic partnership between Egypt and Hellenic Republic. The President stressed the necessity of strengthening efforts to further advance this partnership across various fields, particularly in the military and defence domains, in a manner that serves the interests of the two friendly peoples. President El-Sisi also asked that his greetings be conveyed to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

During the meeting, President El-Sisi underscored the significance of the trilateral cooperation among Egypt, Greece and Cyprus, pointing out that this mechanism has become a successful model of regional cooperation aimed at achieving peace, stability, and shared prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean. In this regard, President El-Sisi stressed the crucial need to further advance cooperation among the three countries to confront common challenges and achieve development in the three countries.

The Greek Minister of National Defence expressed his appreciation for visiting Egypt and conveyed to President El-Sisi the greetings of Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis. Minister Dendias affirmed Greece's appreciation of the depth and longstanding nature of its historical relations with Egypt, confirming his country's keenness on bolstering coordination with Egypt to address common challenges. The Greek Minister emphasized the importance of advancing cooperation and coordination between the two countries in combating terrorism and addressing irregular migration, noting, in this regard, his country's appreciation for Egypt's pivotal role in curbing irregular migration.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.