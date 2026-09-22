Europe Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market Size By 2034

The Europe Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market size was valued at USD 7.69 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 8.36 billion in 2026 to USD 16.37 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.76% during the forecast period 2026–2034.

This market has experienced robust growth due to the surging demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry. Additionally, the push toward fuel efficiency, coupled with stringent emission regulations set by the European Union (EU), has driven manufacturers to adopt this casting to reduce vehicle weight.

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The growing production of electric vehicles is another key driver for the market in Europe. As EV manufacturers seek to enhance range and performance, reducing vehicle weight has become a priority. Aluminum die casting provides a cost-effective and efficient solution for producing lightweight parts, which are essential for improving battery life and overall vehicle efficiency.

The European Union's Green Deal, which aims to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, has accelerated the shift toward EVs. In 2023, the EU registered a 60% increase in EV sales, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA). This surge in demand for EVs has boosted the demand for this casting, as automakers like Tesla and Renault increasingly use aluminum parts in their electric models to meet performance and environmental goals.

Despite its advantages, the European automotive parts aluminum die casting market faces a significant challenge in the form of high initial costs associated with die casting equipment and tooling. Setting up a die casting facility requires substantial capital investment in machinery, molds, and other infrastructure, which can be a barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) entering the market.

Additionally, the maintenance and replacement of die-casting equipment can add to the operational costs, further straining profitability. Moreover, this casting requires specialized skills and technology, increasing the cost of training personnel and maintaining production quality. These factors make it difficult for new entrants to compete with established players, potentially limiting market growth in the long term.

One significant opportunity in the European automotive parts aluminum die casting market is the advancement in aluminum recycling technologies. Aluminum is 100% recyclable without losing its properties, making it a sustainable choice for automotive manufacturing. The European Union's focus on circular economy initiatives has prompted automakers to adopt more eco-friendly practices, including recycling aluminum parts.

Additionally, advancements in recycling technologies, such as closed-loop recycling systems, allow manufacturers to reuse aluminum scrap efficiently, reducing both costs and environmental impact. According to a report by the European Aluminium Association, over 90% of aluminum used in vehicles is recycled at the end of its life cycle. This creates a significant opportunity for die-casting manufacturers to reduce raw material costs while aligning with sustainability goals, ultimately driving market growth.

Pressure Die Casting dominates the production process segment and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%. The pressure die casting segment is experiencing rapid growth in this region due to its high efficiency, precision, and cost-effectiveness. This process is widely adopted for the mass production of lightweight aluminum automotive parts, which is essential for reducing vehicle weight and improving fuel efficiency. The demand for this segment is further boosted by its ability to produce complex shapes with high dimensional accuracy.

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ICE is estimated to own the vehicle type segment and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7%. The Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle type segment continues to drive regional market growth due to the sustained demand for traditional gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles in Europe. Despite the EV shift, ICE vehicles dominate the market due to their affordability and established infrastructure. This casting is critical in reducing the weight of ICE vehicles, thereby improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) dominate the sales channel segment and are expected to augment at a CAGR of 6.7%. The Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) segment is growing in the European region as automakers increasingly rely on this casting to meet stringent emission standards and improve vehicle performance. OEMs benefit from the lightweight properties of aluminum, which enhances fuel efficiency and vehicle safety. Additionally, the rise in electric vehicle (EV) production by OEMs is driving demand for aluminum die-cast components.

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Europe is a significant market for aluminum die casting, with countries like Germany, France, Italy, and the UK leading in automotive production. Germany, being the largest automotive producer in Europe, holds the largest share of the market. The country is home to major automakers like Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler, which have been at the forefront of adopting lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency and meet emission regulations.

Additionally, The UK, despite its uncertainty surrounding Brexit, remains a key market due to its robust automotive industry and growing EV production. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has been one of the pioneers in lightweight technology, utilizing this casting to produce components for its premium vehicle lines.

For example, JLR's Range Rover features a 100% aluminum body, reducing vehicle weight by 39%, leading to improved fuel efficiency and performance. The UK is also witnessing rapid growth in electric vehicle production, with the government aiming to phase out petrol and diesel cars by 2030. This shift towards EVs is expected to further boost demand for this casting as automakers in the UK continue to prioritize lightweight, energy-efficient designs.

Furthermore, France and Italy also contribute significantly to the market, with a strong presence of automotive component manufacturers.

According to EUnews, the number of EVs in Italy rose from 185,086 in 2022 to 252,937 in 2023. The percentage of electric vehicles in Italy increased from 0.39 percent in 2022 to 0.53 percent in 2023, thereby accelerating the need for aluminum parts that help improve battery efficiency and vehicle range. Italian manufacturers are also leveraging this casting for improved heat dissipation in electric motors, further boosting demand.

Moreover, Eastern European countries like Poland and Hungary are emerging as manufacturing hubs for this metal casting, driven by lower production costs and increasing investments from global automakers.

Sipra Engineers Pvt. Ltd. Dynacast International Inc. Jaya Hind Industries Ltd. Sandhar Technologies Ltd. Sundaram Clayton Ltd. Linamar Corporation Georg Fischer Ltd. GIBBS Endurance Technologies Limited NEMAK

March 2026: Georg Fischer AG (GF Casting Solutions) continued strengthening its European automotive lightweight component business by expanding aluminum casting solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), structural components, and complex automotive applications. The company continued focusing on advanced high-pressure die casting technologies and sustainable manufacturing processes. February 2026: Nemak S.A.B. de C.V. continued expanding its aluminum automotive component portfolio in Europe, supporting automakers with lightweight aluminum solutions for battery housings, structural components, and powertrain applications. January 2026: Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH continued strengthening its European aluminum die casting operations, supplying lightweight aluminum components through high-pressure die casting, machining, and integrated manufacturing solutions for automotive OEMs. November 2025: Bühler Group continued advancing its aluminum die casting technology portfolio in Europe by supporting automotive manufacturers and foundries with high-pressure die casting machines, automation solutions, and technologies for large structural vehicle components.