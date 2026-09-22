Ovarian Cancer Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

The global ovarian cancer market size was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.07 billion in 2026 to USD 11.41 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the ovarian cancer market with a market share of 41.8% in 2025.

Ovarian cancer affects the ovaries, part of a woman's reproductive system. In cancerous and low malignant potential cases, ovarian cancer begins at the distal end of the fallopian tubes. It tends to spread to the ovaries and the rest of the body. The lining of the ovaries is made up of three types of cells that can develop into various tumors, both benign and malignant. Blood tests, pelvic examinations, ultrasounds, and other diagnostic tests such as PET scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and C.T. scans are all available to detect ovarian cancers. The International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) and the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) are two staging systems for ovarian cancer (AJCC).

2025 Market Size: USD 1.67 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 2.07 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 11.41 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 23.8%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 41.8% Fastest-Growing Region: Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034): 9.6%

By Type Leading Segment: Epithelial Tumors Market Share in 2025: 82.4% By Diagnosis Fastest-Growing Segment: Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scan CAGR: 9.2% (2026–2034) By Therapeutic Treatment Leading Segment: Chemotherapy Market Share in 2025: 31.5% By Route of Administration Fastest-Growing Segment: Oral CAGR: 9.4% (2026–2034) By Drugs Leading Segment: Antineoplastics Market Share in 2025: 25.8% By End-User Fastest-Growing Segment: Online Pharmacies CAGR: 9.7% (2026–2034)

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Antibody-Drug Conjugates Are Expanding Targeted Treatment Options

Advances in biomarker-based drug targeting and the need for more precise treatment options are supporting greater use of antibody-drug conjugates in ovarian cancer care. Mirvetuximab soravtansine, an FRα-directed antibody-drug conjugate, received FDA approval for FRα-positive, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, with the MIRASOL trial reporting a 42% overall response rate compared with 16% for investigator-choice chemotherapy. This transition expands targeted treatment options for patients with specific tumor biomarkers and strengthens the role of antibody-drug conjugates in the ovarian cancer treatment landscape.

PARP Inhibitors Are Moving Toward More Selective Patient Segmentation

Stronger evidence on biomarker-specific treatment response and long-term survival outcomes is shifting PARP inhibitor use toward more selective patient populations. FDA reviews found potential overall-survival detriment among some biomarker-negative ovarian cancer populations, leading to restrictions of several PARP inhibitor indications toward patients with tumor BRCA mutations. This transition increases the importance of BRCA and HRD testing in treatment selection and supports more targeted use of PARP inhibitors across ovarian cancer care.

High Recurrence Rates Are Sustaining Demand for Second-Line Treatments and Growing Availability of Biomarker-Defined Therapies Is Expanding Treatment Options

High recurrence rates in ovarian cancer create continued demand for therapies used after patients progress following initial treatment need for repeated treatment increases utilization of chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and maintenance options across later lines of care sustained demand encourages pharmaceutical companies to expand treatment pipelines for recurrent and platinum-resistant disease example, bevacizumab is used with chemotherapy in certain patients with recurrent ovarian cancer, supporting demand for combination-based treatment approaches.

Greater use of tumor biomarkers helps clinicians identify patients who may benefit from therapies designed for specific molecular characteristics approach expands demand for diagnostic testing alongside targeted medicines and creates more defined patient populations for pharmaceutical products broader use of biomarker testing also encourages drug developers to investigate additional molecular targets and expand specialized treatment portfolios example, FR-α testing helps identify patients who may be eligible for mirvetuximab soravtansine in certain platinum-resistant ovarian cancers

High treatment costs can limit access to surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and supportive care, especially for patients with limited healthcare coverage. The financial burden can lead to delayed treatment decisions, reduced therapy uptake, or interruptions in long-term treatment. These affordability barriers can restrict patient access and slow the expansion of advanced ovarian cancer therapies.

Limited availability of advanced therapies and specialized oncology services can restrict treatment options for eligible ovarian cancer patients. Unequal access to targeted therapies, biomarker testing, and specialized treatment centers can delay the use of newer treatment approaches access gaps can reduce adoption of advanced therapies and limit market growth across underserved regions

Expansion of Companion Diagnostics Is Creating Opportunities for Treatment Selection and Growth of Patient Support Programs Is Opening New Service Revenue Streams

Pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic developers, and oncology providers can use companion diagnostics to support therapy selection and treatment monitoring. Demand for molecular testing can create additional revenue through diagnostic kits, laboratory services, and partnerships between drug and diagnostic companies. Companies such as Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific operate diagnostic platforms that support this opportunity.

Pharmaceutical companies, oncology centers, and specialty healthcare providers can offer treatment navigation, adherence support, financial assistance, and patient education services. These programs can create service-based revenue opportunities while supporting continuity of care during lengthy treatment pathways. Companies such as AstraZeneca and Pfizer operate patient-support initiatives across oncology.

High Rate of Treatment Resistance and Disease Recurrence and Challenges in Biomarker Testing and Patient Identification

Treatment resistance, particularly in recurrent and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, reduces the durability of existing therapies and creates uncertainty around treatment outcomes. About 80% of patients with ovarian epithelial, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancers relapse after first-line platinum- and taxane-based chemotherapy, increasing the need for companies to develop more effective therapies

Inconsistent tumor sample quality and inconclusive biomarker results can make it difficult to accurately identify patients who are likely to benefit from targeted treatments. A 2025 analysis reported undetermined HRD results ranging from 12.3% to 17.6% across major phase III trials, creating challenges for treatment selection and development of biomarker-driven therapies

The epithelial tumors segment dominated the ovarian cancer market with a market share of 82.4% in 2025, reflecting the high prevalence of epithelial tumors among ovarian cancer cases. Germ cell tumors segment and stromal tumors segment represent other tumor types, while primary peritoneal cancer segment accounts for a smaller share of the market.

The primary peritoneal cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Epithelial tumors segment continues to represent the largest tumor category, while germ cell tumors segment and stromal tumors segment remain relevant to ovarian cancer diagnosis and treatment.

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The computed tomography (C.T.) scans segment dominated the ovarian cancer market with a market share of 24.8% in 2025, supported by the role of CT imaging in evaluating abdominal and pelvic abnormalities associated with ovarian cancer. Ultrasound segment and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans segment also support tumor detection and characterization, while barium enema X-ray segment, chest X-ray segment, positron emission tomography (PET) scan segment, and other diagnostic tests segment serve additional diagnostic requirements.

The positron emission tomography (PET) scan segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Computed tomography (C.T.) scans segment and ultrasound segment remain widely used imaging approaches, while MRI scans segment, chest X-ray segment, barium enema X-ray segment, and other diagnostic tests segment contribute to different stages of patient evaluation.

The chemotherapy segment dominated the ovarian cancer market with a market share of 31.5% in 2025, reflecting its established role in systemic cancer treatment. Targeted therapy segment and surgery segment also represent important treatment approaches, while radiation therapy segment, hormone therapy segment, and other therapeutic treatments segment address specific clinical requirements.

The targeted therapy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2026–2034, supported by treatment approaches designed to act on specific molecular targets associated with cancer cells. Chemotherapy segment and surgery segment remain important treatment options, while radiation therapy segment, hormone therapy segment, and other therapeutic treatments segment continue to support selected patient needs.

The parenteral segment dominated the ovarian cancer market with a market share of 55.9% in 2025, reflecting the use of injectable and infusion-based administration in cancer treatment. Oral segment provides another important route for delivering cancer medicines, while others segment serves more specialized treatment requirements.

The oral segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Parenteral segment remains widely used for systemic cancer therapies, while others segment contributes to specific treatment and patient-care requirements.

The antineoplastics segment dominated the ovarian cancer market with a market share of 25.8% in 2025, reflecting the broad use of anticancer medicines in ovarian cancer treatment. PARP inhibitors segment and VEGF/VEGFR inhibitors segment also represent important drug categories, while mitotic inhibitors segment, antirheumatics segment, antipsoriatics segment, and others segment serve more specific treatment applications.

The PARP inhibitors segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2026–2034, supported by their role in targeted treatment approaches for eligible ovarian cancer patients. Antineoplastics segment remains a major drug category, while VEGF/VEGFR inhibitors segment, mitotic inhibitors segment, antirheumatics segment, antipsoriatics segment, and others segment contribute to the broader treatment landscape.

The hospitals segment dominated the ovarian cancer market with a market share of 46.2% in 2025, supported by the availability of specialized oncology departments, diagnostic facilities, and treatment infrastructure. Diagnostic centers segment, drug stores segment, online pharmacies segment, and other end users segment also contribute to the delivery and accessibility of ovarian cancer-related services and medicines.

The online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Hospitals segment remains important for diagnosis and treatment, while diagnostic centers segment supports testing services and drug stores segment and other end users segment contribute to medicine access and patient care.

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The North America ovarian cancer market held the largest regional share of 41.8% in 2025, reflecting its dominant position in the global market. The U.S. ovarian cancer market will be influenced by an estimated 21,010 new cases and 12,450 deaths in 2026, while the National Cancer Institute reports that ovarian cancer incidence has been declining by an average of 2.7% annually, shaping future demand for diagnosis and treatment.

The Canadian ovarian cancer market is expected to be affected by an estimated 3,000 new ovarian cancer cases and 1,950 deaths in 2026, indicating a continued need for ovarian cancer diagnosis and treatment across the country.

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The Europe ovarian cancer market is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period, indicating strong growth potential across the region. The U.K. ovarian cancer market is expected to face a continued disease burden, with Cancer Research UK projecting ovarian cancer incidence rates to increase by 5% between 2024–2026 and 2038–2040, reaching around 9,400 new cases annually by 2038–2040.

The French ovarian cancer market is likely to be influenced by the long-term demographic burden of the disease, with IARC's Cancer Tomorrow framework projecting future ovarian cancer incidence through 2050 based on age-specific cancer rates and population ageing, while international GLOBOCAN research indicates that very-high-HDI countries are projected to experience a 19% increase in ovarian cancer incidence by 2040 versus 2020. The German ovarian cancer market is expected to be affected by population ageing, with IARC's Cancer Tomorrow projections extending ovarian cancer incidence estimates through 2050 using Germany's projected age structure, while GLOBOCAN-based research identifies Germany among the countries with substantial ovarian cancer burden in Europe.

The Asia Pacific ovarian cancer market accounted for a 19.4% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%, supported by expanding access to cancer diagnosis and treatment. The Japan's ovarian cancer market is expected to be influenced by a projected 4.7% decline in new ovarian cancer cases between 2020 and 2040, reflecting the country's changing demographic and disease patterns.

The China's ovarian cancer burden is projected to increase, with new cases expected to rise from 41,252 in 2021 to 71,925 by 2040, while the age-standardized incidence rate could increase from 4.08 to 5.32 per 100,000 women. The South Korea's ovarian cancer market is projected to experience a 15.9% increase in new cases between 2020 and 2040, indicating a potential increase in demand for ovarian cancer diagnosis and treatment. The India's future ovarian cancer burden is projected through 2050 by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, with population growth and ageing incorporated into the projections, indicating that demographic changes will remain an important factor shaping future demand for ovarian cancer care.

The ovarian cancer market is moderately fragmented, with competition involving large pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, oncology-focused drug developers, and emerging specialty therapeutics companies. The leading players in the Ovarian Cancer Market are AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, AbbVie, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson, with the top two alone accounting for approximately 38% of the ovarian cancer drugs market (AstraZeneca 21% and Roche 17%); a reliable cumulative market-share figure for all five players is not publicly disclosed

Established players compete through broad oncology portfolios, clinical evidence, regulatory expertise, treatment efficacy, safety profiles, established healthcare networks, and global commercialization capabilities. Emerging players compete through novel targeted therapies, biomarker-driven treatment approaches, combination therapies, differentiated mechanisms of action, and specialized patient populations. Competitive positioning also depends on the ability to develop personalized treatment options, strengthen clinical pipelines, secure strategic collaborations, and expand access to innovative therapies

Bristol-Myers Squibb AstraZeneca Genentech Inc. Eli Lilly and Company Novogen, Inc. Roche Ltd. GlaxoSmithKline plc Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Tesaro Inc. Aetera Zenteris Inc. Clovis Oncology Pfizer AbbVie ImmunoGen Johnson & Johnson Oasmia Pharmaceuticals

March 2026: The U.S. FDA approved Corcept Therapeutics' relacorilant (Lifyorli) in combination with nab-paclitaxel for adults with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who had received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens, including prior bevacizumab. The approval was supported by the Phase III ROSELLA trial, which demonstrated improved progression-free survival. February 2026: The U.S. FDA approved Merck's pembrolizumab (Keytruda), including the subcutaneous formulation Keytruda Qlex, in combination with paclitaxel (with or without bevacizumab) for PD-L1-positive platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal carcinoma after one or two prior systemic therapies. The FDA also approved the PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx companion diagnostic from Agilent Technologies. June 2026: NHS England approved mirvetuximab soravtansine (Elahere) for eligible women with FRα-positive advanced platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, making it the first new NHS-funded treatment for this patient population in more than two decades. Clinical studies showed improved progression-free survival and overall survival compared with chemotherapy. December 2025: Researchers developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system to assess peritoneal carcinomatosis during diagnostic laparoscopy for advanced ovarian cancer. The technology helps standardize surgical decision-making by automatically estimating tumor burden and surgical resectability.