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US, China Formalize AI Security Dialogue After Marathon Talks
(MENAFN) The United States and China have agreed to launch a formal bilateral framework to tackle artificial intelligence security risks, following intensive preparatory negotiations in New York, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Monday.
"We have now formalized something called the USA-China AI Dialogues," Bessent said, confirming that both nations will reconvene in two months in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
The announcement caps a grueling 12-hour negotiating session held Sunday between Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at JPMorgan Chase headquarters in Manhattan. The marathon talks were aimed at hammering out operational terms ahead of a planned White House summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Bessent noted that while the two leaders maintain a strong personal rapport, negotiating teams from both sides spent the day working to translate that relationship into concrete, working-level agreements.
Central to the discussions was the creation of a dedicated crisis hotline designed to prevent technological malfunctions from spiraling into unintended escalation.
"We want to open a communications line, an incident line, so that we have constant communications, especially in the event of some kind of an incident," Bessent said. He added that the next phase of talks would focus on establishing shared protocols for addressing critical threats — including runaway autonomous AI agents, as well as the risk of cyber and biological weapons proliferation among non-state actors.
Defense resilience and corporate liability
On the domestic front, Bessent firmly pushed back against calls from leading AI developers seeking federal legal immunity, even as those same companies warn of potentially existential risks posed by their own systems.
He criticized AI labs for simultaneously claiming a 10% risk of catastrophic system failure while lobbying Washington for liability protection — a contradiction he said would benefit private companies at the expense of the American public.
Bessent argued that US strategy needs to shift away from simply expanding the commercial capabilities of AI models and toward strengthening defensive infrastructure. He pointed to federal initiatives such as the Gold Eagle workshop as examples of efforts to build resilience alongside the rapid pace of private-sector AI development.
"We have now formalized something called the USA-China AI Dialogues," Bessent said, confirming that both nations will reconvene in two months in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
The announcement caps a grueling 12-hour negotiating session held Sunday between Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at JPMorgan Chase headquarters in Manhattan. The marathon talks were aimed at hammering out operational terms ahead of a planned White House summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Bessent noted that while the two leaders maintain a strong personal rapport, negotiating teams from both sides spent the day working to translate that relationship into concrete, working-level agreements.
Central to the discussions was the creation of a dedicated crisis hotline designed to prevent technological malfunctions from spiraling into unintended escalation.
"We want to open a communications line, an incident line, so that we have constant communications, especially in the event of some kind of an incident," Bessent said. He added that the next phase of talks would focus on establishing shared protocols for addressing critical threats — including runaway autonomous AI agents, as well as the risk of cyber and biological weapons proliferation among non-state actors.
Defense resilience and corporate liability
On the domestic front, Bessent firmly pushed back against calls from leading AI developers seeking federal legal immunity, even as those same companies warn of potentially existential risks posed by their own systems.
He criticized AI labs for simultaneously claiming a 10% risk of catastrophic system failure while lobbying Washington for liability protection — a contradiction he said would benefit private companies at the expense of the American public.
Bessent argued that US strategy needs to shift away from simply expanding the commercial capabilities of AI models and toward strengthening defensive infrastructure. He pointed to federal initiatives such as the Gold Eagle workshop as examples of efforts to build resilience alongside the rapid pace of private-sector AI development.
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