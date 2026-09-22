'A Completely Different Feeling': Shreyanka, Richa Rejoice After Gold Medal Win

MENAFN - IANS) Nisshin, Sep 22 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh said winning the gold medal at the Asian Games was a special feeling, as the women's team produced a dominant performance to retain its title with a crushing victory over Sri Lanka in the final.

“It feels really good, I am very happy. And obviously, when you have a gold medal, there is a completely different feeling, and I am feeling really good,” Richa told IANS after India's emphatic win.

India put in a dominant all-round performance, thanks to Smriti Mandhana's brilliant 79 scored off 45 balls, which took the team to a record total of 216/3. Mandhana hit seven sixes and five fours, while Shafali Verma scored 48 off 29 balls. Richa then gave the team a late boost by scoring 49 off 22 deliveries, setting a new record for the highest score in the history of women's Asian Games cricket.

The bowlers then finished off the job in a strong, decisive manner, reducing Sri Lanka to just 69. Deepti Sharma was the most successful bowler, taking 3 wickets for 6 runs, while Shafali Verma, Sree Charani, and Shreyanka Patil each took 2 wickets. Chamari Athapaththu scored the highest for Sri Lanka, making 29 off 21 balls, but the chase never picked up speed since India kept attacking at regular intervals.

For Shreyanka, the gold medal was also the fulfilment of a vision she had before the final. The all-rounder revealed that she had already imagined herself standing on the podium with the gold around her neck.

“I was very excited before this game. I was already thinking that I'm going to wear the gold medal because I love manifesting and visualising. So, yeah, very happy and grateful to be wearing this gold medal and standing on the podium,” she said.

Shreyanka said she planned to mark the special occasion by calling her parents and enjoying a good dinner, and she also revealed her fondness for Japanese cuisine.

“It's a very special day for me personally. So, I think I'll just call my parents and then show them the medal and also have good dinner.”

“I love to try different cuisine. Now that I'm in Japan, I love to try Japanese cuisine as well. So, I love sushi. So, yeah, it was Indian, Japanese. So, I love trying out different stuff.”

The gold medal was particularly special for Shreyanka because of the support she has received from her family throughout her career. She said her parents had been following the action closely and would be among the first people she would speak to after the win.

“I mean, I don't have to share the news because they're always in front of the TV when I'm playing or when India is playing for that matter. So, I think they're very proud of me and I think when I get to the bus, I think first thing will be calling my parents.”

India's 216/3 also broke the previous Asian Games record of 202/4, set by Hong Kong against Mongolia in the 2023 Hangzhou Games. It was also the highest total in a women's T20 final, surpassing the previous mark of 210 set by Brazil against Spain earlier this year.

The victory saw India retain the Asian Games women's cricket gold medal, having also defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the previous edition in Hangzhou.