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Davey: Tory-Reform Split Gives Lib Dems 'Historic' Shot at Power
(MENAFN) Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has declared that the growing rift between the Conservatives and Reform UK hands his party a "historic opportunity" heading into the next general election.
In an appearance on a news program Monday, Davey argued that the fracture on the political right could open the door for the Liberal Democrats to capture seats long held by the Conservatives.
"The right is fragmented for the first time in parliamentary history," Davey said.
He pointed out that the Conservatives and Reform UK are now vying for much of the same voter base, while both parties have ruled out striking an electoral pact — a dynamic he suggested leaves an opening for his party to exploit.
Davey went further, suggesting the Liberal Democrats stand a "real chance" of outperforming the Conservatives outright at the next election, potentially overtaking them in seat count.
He attributed part of this shift to internal changes within the Conservative Party under leader Kemi Badenoch, saying that liberal, pro-European Conservatives are increasingly drifting toward the Liberal Democrats as a result.
Still, Davey was careful to frame the party's ambitions in broader terms, emphasizing his determination to keep Reform UK leader Nigel Farage out of power.
"I think there's a moral responsibility to stop the far right," he said. "We have to win to stop Mr Farage and stop Kemi Badenoch giving him the keys [to Downing Street]."
In an appearance on a news program Monday, Davey argued that the fracture on the political right could open the door for the Liberal Democrats to capture seats long held by the Conservatives.
"The right is fragmented for the first time in parliamentary history," Davey said.
He pointed out that the Conservatives and Reform UK are now vying for much of the same voter base, while both parties have ruled out striking an electoral pact — a dynamic he suggested leaves an opening for his party to exploit.
Davey went further, suggesting the Liberal Democrats stand a "real chance" of outperforming the Conservatives outright at the next election, potentially overtaking them in seat count.
He attributed part of this shift to internal changes within the Conservative Party under leader Kemi Badenoch, saying that liberal, pro-European Conservatives are increasingly drifting toward the Liberal Democrats as a result.
Still, Davey was careful to frame the party's ambitions in broader terms, emphasizing his determination to keep Reform UK leader Nigel Farage out of power.
"I think there's a moral responsibility to stop the far right," he said. "We have to win to stop Mr Farage and stop Kemi Badenoch giving him the keys [to Downing Street]."
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