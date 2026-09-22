403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Switzerland Suspends Brazilian Meat Imports Over Antibiotic Rules
(MENAFN) Switzerland has blocked imports of meat and meat products from Brazil, citing unresolved concerns over compliance with antibiotic-use regulations in livestock farming, authorities confirmed Monday.
The suspension has been in effect since Sept. 3, the Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (BLV) confirmed to a a news agency.
"Brazil has not yet provided sufficient guarantees that its products comply with the regulations on the use of antibiotics in animal husbandry," the office said.
The move stems from broader rules requiring any country exporting animal products to Switzerland or the European Union to prove it meets standards designed to curb antibiotic use in livestock — a key measure in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. Switzerland mirrors the EU's import restrictions under a shared veterinary framework established through its agricultural agreement with the bloc, meaning it applies identical import conditions to animal products arriving from non-EU nations.
Switzerland's action follows a similar suspension by the European Commission, which halted meat imports from Brazil in early September after Brasilia failed to satisfy EU regulators that its products complied with antibiotic-use standards.
The dispute adds fresh friction to an already sensitive issue: Brazilian meat exports have long been a flashpoint in negotiations over the EU's trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc, which groups Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.
Swiss officials left the door open for a reversal, stating that imports could resume if an ongoing EU review concludes favorably and member states sign off on restoring Brazilian export access.
The suspension has been in effect since Sept. 3, the Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (BLV) confirmed to a a news agency.
"Brazil has not yet provided sufficient guarantees that its products comply with the regulations on the use of antibiotics in animal husbandry," the office said.
The move stems from broader rules requiring any country exporting animal products to Switzerland or the European Union to prove it meets standards designed to curb antibiotic use in livestock — a key measure in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. Switzerland mirrors the EU's import restrictions under a shared veterinary framework established through its agricultural agreement with the bloc, meaning it applies identical import conditions to animal products arriving from non-EU nations.
Switzerland's action follows a similar suspension by the European Commission, which halted meat imports from Brazil in early September after Brasilia failed to satisfy EU regulators that its products complied with antibiotic-use standards.
The dispute adds fresh friction to an already sensitive issue: Brazilian meat exports have long been a flashpoint in negotiations over the EU's trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc, which groups Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.
Swiss officials left the door open for a reversal, stating that imports could resume if an ongoing EU review concludes favorably and member states sign off on restoring Brazilian export access.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment