Azerbaijan Inks Contract For 250 Mwh Battery Energy Storage System Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)YEO Technology, based in Türkiye, and Azerenerji CJSC, the energy grid operator of Azerbaijan have inked a contract for a new Battery Energy Storage System Project.

YEO Technology said that the document was signed for the financing-inclusive turnkey installation of a 250 MWh Battery Energy Storage System, with a total contract value of USD 58,600,000.



Reportedly, the financing of the project, to be carried out under the scope of EPC-F (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing), will be provided by local banks with a total repayment period of four years.



“Following the two systems with a total capacity of 500 MWh, for which contracts were signed in 2025 and which were commissioned in the second quarter of 2026, this project will further contribute to Azerbaijan's energy storage capacity,” said YEO Technology.



The company noted that within the scope of the project, the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the battery, PCS, BMS and EMS systems, as well as the high-voltage transformer substation and grid integration, will be carried out.



“Construction works will commence promptly, and the entire system will be commissioned within one year. The batteries to be used in the project will be manufactured by REAP Battery, a group company of ours,” said YEO Technology.

Will be updated