Azerbaijan's Aghdara Hosts Training To Raise Awareness Of Mine Threats (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As part of the project“Supporting the Fight Against the Threat of Landmines and Explosive Remnants of War,” implemented by the International Eurasian Press Fund with joint support from the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Karabakh Revival Fund, and coordinated by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), two training sessions were held in the village of Hasanriz in the Aghdara District, which has been liberated from occupation.

This was reported by the International Eurasian Press Fund (IEPF).

Meanwhile, it is noted that both training sessions, aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of landmines and explosive ordnance, were organized at the secondary school in the village of Hasanriz, Aghdara District.

In his opening remarks, project manager Khudaverdi Guliyev discussed the progress of the project and expressed gratitude to the donor organizations and partners who provided support for its implementation. He emphasized that risks associated with landmines and explosive ordnance persist in the liberated territories, noting the importance of informing the public, especially children and adolescents, about these dangers.

Raisa Niftaliyeva, director of the secondary school in the village of Hasanriz, expressed her gratitude for the organization of informational and educational training sessions at the school on such an important topic as the danger of landmines, and noted the importance of such events in raising students' awareness of safety rules. Next, Ruslan Ibrahimbayli, Regional Administrative Director of the International Eurasian Press Fund, and Nazakat Aslanova, the mother of Khayal Aslanov, a martyr of the Second Karabakh War, a resident of the Aghdara region, and an employee of the IEPF, spoke about the seriousness of the threat posed by landmines and explosive devices in the Aghdara region and, in particular, in all liberated territories.

Later, during a training session conducted by instructor Kamran Mammadli as part of the Mine and Explosive Awareness (MEA) program, participants were provided with detailed information about mines and their types, improvised mines and booby traps, unexploded ordnance, the main characteristics of mine-hazard zones, rules of conduct when encountering a suspicious or dangerous object, the need to stay away from hazardous areas, and how to notify the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, the main objective of this project is to support the protection of human life and health, reduce the number of mine incidents, and strengthen preventive safety measures by raising awareness of the dangers of mines and explosive ordnance among the population working, studying, participating in the return process, and generally residing in the liberated Aghdam, Aghdara, and Khojaly regions, as well as in the city of Khankendi.