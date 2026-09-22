Organic Remedies Renews Commitment To Help Protect The Environment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) By partnering with Sentinel Earth, Organic Remedies is offsetting carbon emissions by supporting two powerful environmental projects

CARLISLE, Pa., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies, a leading medical marijuana organization, announced today it has renewed its partnership with Sentinel Earth, a Swiss-based climate solutions leader. Building on its status as a carbon neutral company, Organic Remedies added another important environmental project to the portfolio of projects it supports or has supported in the past.

Organic Remedies has long been committed to environmental responsibility, with initiatives including rainwater recycling, pesticide free cultivation, recyclable packaging, and on-site CO2 recapture for plant health. By working with Sentinel Earth, the company is extending this commitment globally through projects that align with the same values that guide its operations.

Organic Remedies' leadership expressed pride in the renewed commitment.

“Achieving and maintaining carbon neutrality is a core part of our responsibility as a company rooted in nature,” said Eric Hauser, president of Organic Remedies.“Through our partnership with Sentinel Earth, we're proud to extend that commitment beyond our home state, ensuring that our sustainability initiatives make a positive impact on communities and ecosystems around the world.”

Shared Vision, Strong Partnership

Through its partnership with Sentinel Earth, Organic Remedies is offsetting the emissions it cannot eliminate with the purchase of carbon credits that supports two powerful environmental projects.

Zak Lake, Head of Partnerships at Sentinel Earth, said "We chose these projects because we wanted them to reflect the same elements that help every Organic Remedies plant grow- water, sunlight, healthy earth, and people who care for them. That balance of nature and nurture is at the heart of their business and now, their climate impact too."

Rainforest Protection in Columbia

New for 2026, Organic Remedies is supporting the Mataven REDD+ Project, whose mission is to protect 1.47 million hectares of rainforest in Colombia, where the Orinoco and Amazon meet. It's home to 265 communities and more than 15,000 Indigenous people. This project works to strengthen food security, and invests in clean water, sanitation, preventative healthcare, education and cultural preservation, while promoting women's leadership across governance and training.

The project shelters distinctive wildlife including the Blue-throated Piping-Guan, a striking forest bird, and the vulnerable Tiger Catfish, alongside rare native tree and plant species found only in this part of Colombia.

Clean Water Access in Cambodia

Organic Remedies is continuing to support the Cambodian water purification project. Through the distribution of household water filtration systems, this initiative has provided over half a million people with safe, affordable drinking water. Families no longer need to burn wood or biomass to boil water, which has reduced deforestation, improved air quality, and lowered household expenses. The project improves public health, creates new opportunities for women and girls, and contributes to four UN Sustainable Development Goals, including health, clean water, gender equality, and climate action.

About Organic Remedies

Based in Carlisle, PA., Organic Remedies is the first and only Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in Pennsylvania. Organic Remedies cultivates, manufactures, and dispenses safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified PA patients. OR is advancing medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. Dispensaries are located in Bethel Park, Chambersburg, Enola, Paoli, N. Pittsburgh (Ross Township), and York, PA.

About Sentinel Earth

Sentinel Earth is a Swiss-based global project developer pioneering high-integrity climate solutions across Europe, MENA, the United States, and Asia. The company scales climate action by developing projects from the ground up, combining innovation, technology, and rigorous standards to deliver measurable impact. In addition to its development work, Sentinel Earth partners with organizations to design and implement sustainability strategies, source tailored environmental products and navigate evolving regulatory landscapes. With deep expertise in climate finance and market insights, Sentinel Earth ensures its partners achieve their net zero goals while contributing to a resilient global future.

CONTACT:

Janice Spurlock

Dir., Marketing and Communications

717-819-3895

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