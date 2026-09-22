Orthopediatrics Surpasses 1,000 PNP Tibia Nail Implantations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the recent implantation of the 1,000Tibia Nail using its latest Pediatric Nailing Platform (PNP).

The PNP Tibia System was designed to bring a world-class, pediatric-focused nailing system to surgeons, enabling the use of rigid tibial nails in pediatric patients.

OrthoPediatrics' introduction of the 7mm cannulated rigid tibial nail, the only product of its size, enables surgeons to treat patients who have previously been untreatable with adult systems. In fact, nearly 20% of all nails implanted by OrthoPediatrics have been the smallest 7mm size available. The implant is available in 7mm-12mm diameters.

Joe Hauser, President of Trauma & Deformity, stated,“The rapid adoption of this system demonstrates that OrthoPediatrics is filling a critical void in implant offerings to our core customer. The surgeon design team and our OrthoPediatrics engineers were meticulous in developing a system purpose-built for the needs of pediatric patients, and it is proving to be a valuable tool in treating over 1,000 kids with tibia fractures.”

The system includes small instruments to access the intramedullary canal, smaller overall nails, fixation options designed to avoid the physis, and instrumentation supporting both traditional and suprapatellar approaches.

PNP Tibia is currently available in five markets, with a European launch planned for 2027.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 90 systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 75 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit

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