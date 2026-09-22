Edible Garden Secures New Walmart Distribution Center Award, Expanding Fresh Herb Distribution In The Upper Midwest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award Strengthens Regional Supply Chain and Advances Edible Garden's Zero-Waste Inspired® Mission and Farm-to-Formula® Platform

BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), organic and sustainable produce, and developer of the Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and Farm-to-Formula® platform, today announced that it has been awarded fresh-cut herb business through an additional Walmart distribution center serving the Upper Midwest. The award builds upon the Company's recently announced expansion with Walmart in the Mid-Atlantic region and extends Edible Garden's growing retail presence into the Upper Midwest.

The additional distribution center will be serviced by Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan, further diversifying the facility's customer base while supporting the Company's strategy of creating a more centralized, scalable and efficient distribution network. The Company believes the award has the potential to increase fresh-cut herb volume and improve operating efficiencies as demand grows, while providing a foundation for Edible Garden to pursue additional stores, products and regional opportunities with Walmart and other major retailers.

“This award represents another important expansion of our relationship with Walmart and establishes an additional supply-chain position for Edible Garden in the Upper Midwest,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“We believe it reflects Walmart's confidence in our ability to consistently deliver fresh, high-quality herbs while meeting the food-safety, reliability, and service requirements of one of the world's largest retailers. Just as importantly, the award advances our transition toward a more efficient distribution-center model. By consolidating shipments through Walmart's distribution network, we believe we can improve route density, reduce fragmented deliveries and scale more efficiently as demand grows, while reducing unnecessary transportation, handling, and potential food waste. This approach supports our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission while building a stronger and more resilient distribution platform that can support our fresh herb business today and provide a commercial foundation for future Farm-to-Formula® products and other opportunities across our broader food and nutrition portfolio.”

Edible Garden's distribution strategy is supported by its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0TM technology, which helps the Company synchronize growing, inventory, and retailer demand. By improving visibility across its supply chain, the Company seeks to enhance forecasting and fulfillment, preserve product freshness and reduce excess inventory and waste.

Edible Garden's work with Walmart also reflects the Company's broader commitment to sustainable operations. The Company is a multi-year participant in Walmart's Project Gigaton and has been recognized as a Giga Guru for its efforts to measure, manage and reduce emissions across its operations and supply chain.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart's Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG's Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at .

For Pulp products, visit .

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit .

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit .

Watch the Company's latest corporate video here.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

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