Crypto Market Flips Green As BTC Reclaims $84K: APEING Crypto Presale Reports $100K Raised With $0.0005 Stage 4 Set To End In 24 Hours

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APEING's crypto presale has entered its fourth stage, known as Banana Hoarders, with the project listing a price of $0.0005 per $APEING token and an allocation of 300 million tokens. The presale update arrives as broader cryptocurrency markets show renewed activity. Bitcoin has moved back above $85,000 after reclaiming its true level.









Market Mean, while Ethereum and XRP have also recorded gains. Market analysis from Glassnode has identified the area around $85,000 as an important resistance zone following Bitcoin's move above key cost-basis levels. The combination of renewed Bitcoin momentum and continued activity across major blockchain ecosystems provides a broader market backdrop for APEING's latest presale phase. According to the project, more than 450 million $APEING tokens have been sold during the presale, with reported funds raised exceeding $100,000.

Only One Day Left: APEING Presale Countdown for Banana Hoarders Stage 4

APEING's memecoin presale is progressing through a planned 33-stage structure, with Stage 4 designated as Banana Hoarders. According to project materials, the current stage carries a price of $0.0005 per $APEING token and has a stated allocation of 300 million tokens. The project has also listed $0.01 as its planned token listing price.









At the stated crypto presale price, $0.01 would be 20 times the Stage 4 price. However, the $0.01 figure is a project-stated target rather than a guaranteed future market price, and actual trading prices can differ materially from presale or project projections.APEING's documentation states that the presale consists of 33 stages, with individual stages scheduled to remain open for one week or until their allocated tokens are sold, whichever occurs first.

APEING Reports 200.6 Million Tokens Burned

A key milestone highlighted by the project is the reported burning of 200,667,450 $APEING tokens. Burned tokens are removed from the available supply and cannot ordinarily be returned to circulation. According to APEING's stated tokenomics, the project also intends to use a burn mechanism for tokens that remain unsold when a presale stage reaches its scheduled conclusion.

The burn mechanism forms part of a broader participation structure that includes staking, referral rewards, and community-focused programs. The reported burn figure provides a measurable milestone for the presale as APEING moves through its planned stages.

More Than 461 Million APEING Tokens Reportedly Sold

According to information supplied by the project, more than 461 million $APEING tokens have been sold during the presale, with reported funds raised exceeding $95,000.These figures are based on project-supplied information and are not independent estimates.

Apeing has also outlined a staking system based on four purchase-related tiers. Project documentation states that approximately 30% of the total token supply, or around 5.025 billion $APEING tokens, has been allocated to staking rewards.

The stated tiers are:



Chimp Tier: $500 in qualifying purchases and a stated 10% APY.

Monkey Tier: $1,000 in qualifying purchases and a stated 25% APY.

Degen Tier: $3,000 in qualifying purchases and a stated 50% APY. Giga Ape Tier: $15,000 in qualifying purchases and a stated 85% APY.

The stated APYs and reward-claim schedules are project terms and depend on the conditions described in APEING's documentation.

How to Participate in APEING Stage 4

According to the project's stated participation process, users can visit the official APEING presale website and connect a compatible cryptocurrency wallet. Participants can then select the Stage 4 presale option, enter their intended purchase amount and review the corresponding token allocation and transaction details before confirming the transaction through their wallet.

The Stage 4 allocation is stated at 300 million $APEING tokens, with remaining availability dependent on purchases and whether the stage reaches its scheduled closing date or sells out earlier. Potential participants should review the project's documentation and transaction terms before committing funds.

Bitcoin Touches $84K as Market Watchers Take Notice

Bitcoin has pushed back toward the $84,000 mark, putting the BTC price today firmly back on traders' radar. The move comes as market participants watch whether Bitcoin can turn its latest recovery into a more sustained breakout.

Glassnode recently reported that Bitcoin had reclaimed its True Market Mean, an on-chain cost-basis metric that tracks actively transacted supply. According to its analysis, the True Market Mean sits near $76,660, while the cost basis associated with U.S. spot ETF holdings is considerably higher, at roughly $85,638.

That places Bitcoin in an important area as it approaches another closely watched resistance zone. Glassnode has identified approximately $85,200 as a major structural resistance level after Bitcoin moved above both the True Market Mean and the short-term holder cost basis.

For traders following the latest BTC news, attention is now turning to whether Bitcoin can build on its move above $84,000 and challenge the $85,000–$85,200 region. A sustained push through that area could strengthen market confidence, while rejection could keep the Bitcoin price volatile in the near term.

Resistance levels, however, do not determine future price direction. Bitcoin can move quickly as liquidity, investor positioning, and broader market conditions shift.

Short Positioning Could Add Fuel to Bitcoin's Next Move

Derivatives positioning is adding another layer of interest to the current setup. Glassnode has pointed to persistent short positioning during Bitcoin's recovery, raising the possibility that another push higher could trigger a wave of short liquidations.

When leveraged traders betting against Bitcoin are forced to close their positions, they may need to buy BTC to settle those trades. That buying can temporarily accelerate an existing upward move, creating what traders often refer to as a short squeeze.

With the BTC price today trading around the $84,000 area and approaching a major resistance zone, another move higher could force some bearish positions to unwind and add momentum to Bitcoin's recovery.

Still, short liquidations alone do not establish a lasting bullish trend. The next phase of the Bitcoin price will continue to depend on genuine spot demand, available market liquidity, ETF flows, macroeconomic conditions, and the willingness of buyers to support BTC around key technical levels.

For now, Bitcoin's return to the $84,000 region has created a clear focal point: whether BTC can maintain its recovery and make another attempt at breaking through the resistance sitting just above it.









Conclusion

APEING has entered Stage 4 of its planned 33-stage presale, with the Banana Hoarders phase priced at $0.0005 per $APEING token and carrying a stated allocation of 300 million tokens. According to project-supplied information, more than 460 million $APEING tokens have been sold throughout the presale, raising over $100,000 to date. The project also highlights four staking tiers, referral rewards, and a planned listing price of $0.01.

The crypto presale update comes as the Bitcoin ecosystem continues to evolve. The presale update arrives against a backdrop of renewed cryptocurrency market activity, with Bitcoin trading above $84,000 after reclaiming its True Market Mean. Market analysis currently places the next major Bitcoin resistance area around $85,000.

Looking ahead, APEING's progress through its remaining presale stages will depend on token demand and the project's execution of its roadmap. More broadly, Bitcoin's long-term ecosystem growth will be influenced by developer adoption, network activity, and demand for the additional capacity enabled by its expanded transaction format.









For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official Apeing Website

Telegram: Join the Apeing Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow Apeing ON X (Formerly Twitter)

Contact details:

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