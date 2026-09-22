AE Global Acquires Dialed Brands

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dialed Brands founder Paddy McCourt and Asia-based team join AE Global to strengthen manufacturing, sourcing, design, and logistics capabilities

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AE Global, a leading custom packaging and supply chain solutions provider serving regulated and consumer products industries, today announced the acquisition of Dialed Brands, a global packaging and supply chain company with a team and manufacturing presence in Asia. Dialed Brands founder Paddy McCourt and his team are joining AE Global, bringing expertise in international manufacturing, sourcing, design, and supply chain management to the organization.

Dialed Brands has built its business around an integrated approach to sourcing, working directly with overseas manufacturers to manage production, customization, and quality control. The company's capabilities span design and manufacturing across all packaging formats, including jars, bottles, bags, boxes, labels, and other custom components.

"Paddy has been a supplier of ours for several years. Bringing that downstream relationship in-house gives us greater flexibility and efficiencies at the factory level, like we have in our domestic plants. It's a natural next step in a relationship that's already worked well for both of us," said Mike Forenza, Managing Partner of AE Global.

Dialed Brands' team will continue to operate from its current base, giving AE Global customers direct access to established manufacturing relationships across the region.

"We live in Asia and work day to day inside our manufacturing plants," said Paddy McCourt, founder of Dialed Brands. "Our team knows the factories, understands the manufacturing process, and works closely with customers to turn ideas into finished products. Joining AE Global gives us the opportunity to bring that capability to a much broader customer base while adding the resources and infrastructure of a larger organization."

The addition of Dialed Brands further expands AE Global's vertically integrated approach to packaging and supply chain solutions, complementing its U.S.-based manufacturing, distribution, project management, automation, and sourcing capabilities.

About Dialed Brands

Dialed Brands is a global packaging and supply chain company with manufacturing and sourcing capabilities across Asia. The company specializes in packaging design, manufacturing, sourcing, and logistics, helping customers take packaging concepts from development through production and delivery. Its portfolio spans all major packaging formats, including jars, bottles, bags, boxes, labels, and other custom solutions.

About AE Global

AE Global is a market leader in packaging solutions, delivering a comprehensive portfolio of packaging products, automation support, and supply chain services. Through its in-house Innovation Lab, extensive distribution footprint, and vertically integrated manufacturing facilities, AE Global partners with customers to solve complex packaging challenges with speed, scale, and accountability.

As a hybrid manufacturer and distributor, AE Global operates three manufacturing facilities across the United States and distributes packaging solutions nationwide.

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AE Global Acquires Dialed Brands News Provided By AE Global September 22, 2026, 11:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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