Dawn C. Simmons-Khan, Profiled By Influential Women, Advances Responsible Innovation Through IT And Bold AI Leadership

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three Decades of Technology Experience Shape a Career Focused on Service Excellence, Continuous Learning, and Equitable Artificial IntelligenceChicago, Illinois – Dawn C. Simmons-Khan has spent three decades helping organizations navigate the intersection of technology, business strategy, and operational transformation. As a seasoned IT and digital transformation leader, she has developed extensive expertise in service management, solution design, enterprise process optimization, and AI-enabled workflows, supporting organizations across healthcare, government, and enterprise environments.Dawn began her professional journey in corporate market intelligence before transitioning into information technology. That early business experience provided a strong foundation for understanding how organizations operate and how technology can be aligned with broader strategic goals. Over time, she developed a particular focus on IT service management and large-scale transformation initiatives, with much of her work centered on improving the connection between business needs and technology execution.A significant part of Dawn's career has involved the ServiceNow ecosystem, where she has led complex transformation programs designed to improve service delivery, operational efficiency, and organizational alignment. Her approach incorporates structured methodologies including ITSM, Agile delivery frameworks, and continuous improvement practices. Through these disciplines, she works to help organizations create more effective processes while maintaining a clear understanding of the people and business objectives those processes are intended to serve.Her professional development reflects a longstanding commitment to learning. Dawn holds a Business degree from Las Positas College and studied Computer Information Systems and continued toward a bachelor's degree at Foothill College. Her certifications include DevOps Change Velocity Fundamentals, Azure DevOps Services and Change Management, Third Party Risk Management through Xanadu, ITIL, Six Sigma, and Google Foundations of Project Management. She is also affiliated with organizations including the Help Desk Institute, Support World Magazine, ItSMF San Francisco Bay Area Local Interest Group, Women AI Labs, the Influential Women Network, and the Bay Area Bangladeshi Organization.Continuous learning has remained central to Dawn's professional philosophy. She attributes her success to adaptability, curiosity, mentorship, collaboration, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference through technology. She views herself as both a student and teacher of business, recognizing that industries, expectations, and technological capabilities continually evolve.That mindset also informs the advice she shares with professionals entering the industry. Dawn encourages young women to understand the big-picture relationship between people, processes, technology, and organizational goals. She describes a career as a workflow: identifying where someone is today, determining where they want to go, and mapping the steps required to reach that destination. For Dawn, professional growth requires a willingness to learn, lead, contribute, and remain open to innovation while maintaining strong foundational practices.Beyond her enterprise technology work, Dawn is the founder of Women AI Labs, an initiative focused on ethical artificial intelligence, algorithmic fairness, and reducing bias in automated systems. Through this work, she seeks to create communities where industry leaders, academics, and technologists can collaborate on responsible approaches to AI.Dawn views the rapid development of artificial intelligence as both a significant challenge and an opportunity. She recognizes concerns surrounding data, bias, and fairness, particularly when automated systems influence healthcare, hiring, public services, and other areas affecting people's lives. At the same time, she sees potential to develop stronger frameworks for responsible governance, equitable AI, and human-centered transformation.Across her career, Dawn has remained guided by values of service, equity, education, and lifelong learning. Her work reflects a belief that technology should create meaningful improvements while serving people fairly and responsibly. By combining decades of enterprise experience with a forward-looking interest in ethical AI, Dawn continues to contribute to conversations about how organizations can modernize while keeping human impact at the center of innovation.Learn More about Dawn C. Simmons-Khan:Through her Influential Women profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Dawn C. Simmons-Khan, Profiled By Influential Women, Advances Responsible Innovation Through IT And Bold AI Leadership News Provided By Influential Women September 22, 2026, 11:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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