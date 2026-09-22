Numina Group Launches Batchbottm 2.0: The Fastest AMR Order Picking Solution

BatchbotTM 2.0 combines high-capacity AMRs, voice-directed picking, and RDSTM intelligent orchestration to achieve 300+ picks per operator per hour.

BatchbotTM 2.0 high-capacity carts handle 35+ orders per pick trip, increasing batch density while reducing AMR travel and operator walking.

BatchbotTM 2.0 combines high-capacity AMRs, voice picking, and intelligent orchestration to achieve 300+ picks per operator hour with less labor.

- Adam Greenberg, CEO, NorthShore Care SupplyWOODRIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Numina Group, a leading provider of warehouse automation solutions and real-time warehouse execution and control software (RDSTM WES-WCS), today announced the official release of BatchbotTM 2.0, an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and voice-directed picking solution designed to set new performance benchmarks for high-volume order fulfillment operations.BatchbotTM 2.0 integrates high-capacity AMRs, voice-directed workflows, and real-time orchestration by RDSTM WES to eliminate non-value-added travel, increase batch density, and accelerate order throughput. The result is significantly higher pick rates, with deployed systems achieving 300+ lines picked per operator per hour, increased throughput, and lower labor requirements.At NorthShore Care Supply, a rapidly growing e-commerce medical supplier, BatchbotTM 2.0 is delivering:.300+ lines picked per operator per hour.50%–60% reduction in labor requirements.99.9% picking accuracy with voice and scan validation.20% faster AMR travel speed compared with the previous AMR solutionUnlike conventional AMR picking systems, BatchbotTM 2.0 utilizes high-capacity, decoupled carts to transport larger, denser batches, reducing the total number of AMRs required and keeping robots moving between assignments. Numina's RDSTM WES continuously optimizes order release, batching, and task orchestration in real time, balancing workflows across picking, packing, and shipping as part of an end-to-end warehouse automation system.Key Advantages and Differentiators:.Higher batch density and fewer AMRs.Reduced operator walking with RDSTM Meet-Me Mode.Drop-and-Go Technology that decouples carts and keeps AMRs moving.Increased picks per stop and shorter pick trips.Reduced reliance on forklifts and manual travel.Improved workplace safety and ergonomics.Real-time optimization of labor, tasks, and order flow.Seamless integration into existing ERP and WMS environments.Flexible deployment in new or existing distribution centersBatchbotTM 2.0 is ideally suited for high-volume e-commerce and omnichannel distribution operations seeking to increase throughput while reducing labor.Executive Commentary:“After installing the AMR batch cart technology with voice picking and barcode scan validation and pack automation conveyor system, we were able to reduce our staff by close to 50%,” stated Adam Greenberg, CEO, NorthShore Care Supply.“In the last year, with the software and AMR upgrade, we've seen another 25 to 30% efficiency gain.”“We're not just improving picking, we're fundamentally changing the economics of fulfillment,” said Dan Hanrahan, CEO of Numina Group.“BatchbotTM 2.0 combines AI-driven orchestration with high-capacity AMRs to deliver breakthrough productivity gains. Customers are seeing immediate impacts in throughput capacity, labor reduction, and scalability. The NorthShore deployment is proof.”“We've gained a higher retention rate for our employees by eliminating many of the frustrations they experienced in the old fulfillment centers,” said Jared Bell, VP of Distribution, NorthShore Care Supply. Bell continued,“Having AMRs auto-start the carts and do the heavy lifting cuts down on the wear and tear on their bodies.”“Most automation solutions optimize pieces of the process. BatchbotTM 2.0 optimizes the entire workflow in real time,” said Pat Hanrahan, Vice President of Business Development.“By tightly integrating order release, cartonization, voice picking, and AMR movement, we're enabling faster picking directly into shipping-ready containers with fewer touches and higher accuracy. Additionally, BatchbotTM 2.0 supports automated mixed-case pick-to-pallet operations that have helped our customers achieve 100% gains in picking productivity.”About Numina GroupNumina Group is an independent warehouse automation integrator with over 40 years of experience delivering end-to-end order fulfillment automation solutions. Powered by RDSTM Warehouse Execution and Control Software (WES-WCS), Numina designs and implements complex warehouse automation systems orchestrated with advanced software and a blend of automation technologies that reduce labor, increase throughput, and generate a compelling ROI.

Jen Maloney

Numina Group

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BatchbotTM 2.0 AMR Picking Solution | 300+ Picks Per Operator Hour

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Numina Group Launches BatchbotTM 2.0: The Fastest AMR Order Picking Solution News Provided By Numina Group September 22, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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