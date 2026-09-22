Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Corporate Action

Katjes Greenfood issues new corporate bond

22.09.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEITHER FOR DIRECT NOR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISCLOSURE WITHIN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL. Katjes Greenfood issues new corporate bond

Target volume of the new bond of up to EUR 40 million, interest rate range of 7.75% - 8.50% p.a.

Exchange offer including a multiple purchase option for the 2022/2027 corporate bond and the 2021/2026 crowdfunding subordinated loan

Subscription options for the new bond via the Katjes Greenfood website and the subscription functionality of Deutsche Börse AG Strategic development of the strong brand portfolio with a focus on the high-growth 'Better-for-You' segment Düsseldorf, 22 September 2026 – Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG (“Katjes Greenfood”), the investment company of the Katjes Group specialising in growth companies in the food sector's 'Better-for-You' segment, is offering a new 2026/2031 corporate bond (WKN: A5GS6W; ISIN: NO0013759555) with a target volume of EUR 40 million and a nominal interest rate range of 7.75% - 8.50%. The new 2026/2031 bond has a maturity of 5 years, a denomination of EUR 1,000.00 and is being issued under Norwegian law (Nordic Bond). The final interest rate is expected to be determined and published after the end of the offer period, based on the subscription orders received. The issue will take place via a public offering in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Republic of Austria, comprising the following components:

a public offering via the DirectPlace subscription functionality of Deutsche Börse AG (primary or online bank) and the issuer's website;

an exchange offer to the holders of the 2022/2027 bond to exchange these for the new bonds on a 1:1 exchange ratio, plus a cash settlement of EUR 17.50 and accrued interest, including a multiple purchase option; the exchange premium of EUR 17.50 per bond is therefore significantly higher than the cash settlement amount of EUR 10.00 per bond in the event of early redemption on or after 29 November 2026; an exchange offer to the holders of the 2021/2026 crowdfunding subordinated loan, at an exchange ratio of 1:1 plus a cash settlement of EUR 17.50, accrued interest and the agreed bonus interest of 5.00%, including a multiple purchase option; The securities prospectus required for the public offering was approved today by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). In addition, a private placement is being carried out in the Federal Republic of Germany and selected European and other countries, with the exception of the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan. The bond issue is being managed by ABG Sundal Collier ASA as global coordinator and Montega Markets GmbH (contractually bound intermediary of Wolfgang Steubing AG Wertpapierdienstleister) as joint lead managers. Investment strategy focusing on the growing 'Better-for-You' segment, with strong backing from the Katjes Group As part of the family-run Katjes Group, Katjes Greenfood specialises in high-growth brands within the structurally expanding 'Better-for-You' segment. Consumers are increasingly demanding products with natural ingredients, innovative protein sources, less sugar and fewer additives, as well as plant-based options. The appeal of the 'Better-for-You' segment is also increasingly reflected in M&A activity: acquisitions such as those of Purely Elizabeth by Ferrero and Goodles by Barilla underline the strategic interest of established food groups in high-growth 'Better-for-You' brands. Through the Katjes Group, Katjes Greenfood benefits from a strong ownership base and decades of expertise in brand management, marketing, retail and operations, complemented by extensive experience in the capital markets, M&A and value-driven corporate development. In recent years, the investment company's strategy has shifted from broadly diversified minority stakes to focused majority stakes – including mymuesli, the German market leader in customisable organic muesli. Katjes Greenfood has achieved an attractive multiple on the capital invested in minority stakes since the portfolio was established. Katjes Greenfood also has a very strong track record on capital markets. The company is well established on the German bond market since issuing its first bond in 2022. All of the Katjes Group's corporate bonds have consistently traded well above par with high trading volumes. Offer period begins on 23 September 2026; proceeds from the issue will primarily be used to refinance the 2022/2027 bond The exchange offers will run from 23 September to 15 October 2026 (6.00 pm, CEST). Subscription via Deutsche Börse's DirectPlace subscription platform and via the issuer's website will be possible from 23 September 2026 to 19 October 2026 (12:00, CEST).* The new bond is scheduled to be listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Quotation Board segment) and, within six months of the issue date, on the Nordic ABM of the Oslo Stock Exchange. Katjes Greenfood intends to use the net proceeds from the bond issue primarily for the early redemption of the 2022/2027 bond. Subject to the successful placement of the new 2026/2031 bond, the company plans to call the 2022/2027 bond on or after 29 November 2026 at 101 per cent of the nominal amount – corresponding to a cash settlement of EUR 10.00 per bond – plus accrued interest. The legally binding prospectus is available for download on the issuer's website at under the subsection 'BONDS '26/'31'. Invitation to investor webcast on 5 October 2026 at 5.30 p.m.

The company invites interested investors to an online presentation by the management on Monday, 5 October 2026, at 5.30 p.m. (CEST). Registration link for participants Key terms on the Katjes Greenfood bond 2026/2031: Issuer: Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG WKN / ISIN: A5GS6W/NO0013759555 Issue volume: EUR 40,000,000 Interest rate: 7.75-8.50% p.a. Interest payment: Every six months, retrospectively on 26 April and 26 October (starting on 26 April 2027) Issue date: 26 Oktober 2026 Tenor: 5 years Repayment date: 26 Oktober 2031 (100 % of nominal value) Denomination/nominal value: EUR 1,000 Repayment rate: 100% Exchange period: 23 September until 15 Oktober 2026 (6 p.m. CEST)* Subscription period: 23 September until 19 Oktober 2026 (12 a.m. CEST)* Obligations and

covenants: Financial reporting, negative covenants, change of control, transactions with related parties, minimum equity ratio, incurrence test, etc. Stock exchange listing: Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange; Nordic ABM Oslo Stock Exchange within six months of the issue date * subject to early closure and extension of the offer period Contact:

Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG

Media/Investors

Tel.: +49 221-91 40 97 16

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Download link (WeTransfer) About Katjes Greenfood

Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG, headquartered in Düsseldorf, together with its two sister companies, Katjes Fassin GmbH & Co. KG and Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG, forms the Katjes Group. As a legally independent investment company, it invests in growth-strong“Better-for-You” brands that benefit from long-term changes in dietary and consumer behavior and are redefining the future of the food industry. In addition to financial investments, an extensive network and in-depth expertise in the food retail sector are the key pillars upon which the portfolio companies are built to become market leaders and the iconic brands of tomorrow. For more information, visit IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement and the information contained therein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities of Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Austria, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg or any other country, and must not be construed as such, particularly where such an offer or solicitation is prohibited or unauthorised, and do not replace the securities prospectus. Potential investors in the partial debentures of the Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG bonds are urged to make themselves familiar with such restrictions and to comply with them. Any investment decision regarding the partial debentures of the 2026/2031 bond issued by Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG must be made solely on the basis of the securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), available at and . Approval by the CSSF should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities on offer. Potential investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities associated with investing in the securities. The information contained in this document must not be distributed outside the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Republic of Austria, in particular not in the United States, to US persons (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with general circulation in the United States, insofar as such distribution outside the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Republic of Austria is not required by mandatory provisions of the applicable law. Any breach of these restrictions may constitute a violation of securities laws in certain countries, in particular the United States. Partial debentures of Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG are not publicly offered for sale outside the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Republic of Austria. 22.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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