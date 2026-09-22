Galimedix Announces Participation At Fall 2026 Investor, Partnering, And Scientific Conferences
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Galimedix, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Conference
Galimedix announces participation at fall 2026 investor, partnering, and scientific conferences
22.09.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST
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Galimedix announces participation at fall 2026 investor, partnering, and scientific conferences Kensington, MD, USA and Munich/Martinsried, Germany, September 22, 2026 – Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. (“Galimedix”), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious brain and eye diseases, today announced that the company will participate in a variety of events this fall in both the U.S. and Europe. Partnering and Investor Events LSX Congress USA
Date: September 23 - 24
Location: Boston, MA, USA H.C. Wainwright Biotech on Tap
Date: October 1- 3
Location: Munich, Germany 26th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum | #Sachs_BEF
Date: October 7 - 8
Location: Basel, Switzerland
Company Presentation: October 7, 2:45 pm (CEST), Track B, Room "Ballroom"
Panel: Neuroscience Innovation panel | October 7; 4:35 pm (CEST)
Panelist & Presenter: Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Galimedix BioFuture
Date: October 27 - 28
Location: New York, NY, USA
Company Presentation: not yet announced
Panel: Spotlight Panel 4B - Rewiring Minds: Breakthroughs in Brain & CNS Health | October 28; 10:00 am (EDT)
Panelist & Presenter: Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Galimedix BIO-Europe
Date: November 9 - 11
Location: Cologne, Germany Scientific Conferences 26th EURETINA Congress
Date: October 1-4
Location: Vienna, Austria
Several oral presentations and e-posters related to Phase 2 eDREAM study in geographic atrophy
More information on the data presented at Euretina can be found here. American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting
Date: October 9 - 12
Location: New Orleans, LA, USA Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference
Date: November 16 - 19
Location: Boston, MA, USA
Poster Title: SAPHARY Phase 2a study to investigate the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of GAL-101 salt as oral treatment for patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease Attendees interested in meeting with the Galimedix team can schedule a meeting via the respective conference's partnering system, e-Mail or LinkedIn. About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. Galimedix is a Phase 2 clinical-stage private company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases. Founded by a seasoned and highly dedicated team of bio-entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical executives and scientists, Galimedix's groundbreaking small molecules offer the hope of changing the course of disease where amyloid beta (Aβ) plays a role, such as in dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma and Alzheimer's disease - Galimedix's initial areas of focus. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.
22.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2403194 22.09.2026 CET/CEST
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