Haryana ATS Unearths Narco-Terrorism Network Seven Held

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 22 (IANS) The Haryana Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has unearthed a crucial case linked to an international narco-terrorism network with the arrest of seven accused.

One US-made pistol, one 30-bore pistol, three cash counting machines, five mobile phones, 12 rounds of ammunition and 529 grams of 'chitta' (synthetic drug) have been recovered from their possession. This is the first case successfully solved by the ATS, Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said on Tuesday.

He said a firing incident was reported at Alif Laila Club in Panchkula in the wee hours of September 13. The police team reached the spot, initiated an investigation and collected evidence from the crime scene. A young woman was injured in the firing incident and was provided medical treatment.

During the investigation, it came to light that five youths had arrived at the club in two vehicles. While consuming liquor at the club, they got into an argument over some issue, following which one of the accused took out a pistol from the vehicle and fired two rounds, injuring a woman. The injured was admitted to a hospital.

He said seven accused have so far been arrested; of them, three were apprehended from the spot, one was arrested from Mohali in Punjab and three from Ludhiana. During initial arrests, a cash counting machine was also recovered.

During interrogation and technical investigation, important evidence emerged regarding the accused's links with an international narco-terror network.

The investigation revealed that some handlers of the network who are based abroad, particularly in the US, provided the accused with accommodation, vehicles and money so that weapons, narcotics and drug money could be transported to locations specified by handlers.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the investigation was subsequently transferred to the Anti-Terrorist Squad. Based on the investigation, one of the accused involved in the firing was arrested on September 15. Also, important leads were obtained regarding the network involved in supplying weapons.

Based on the investigation, an accused allegedly playing the role of an intermediary in the network was arrested from Ludhiana on September 19. During police remand, 529 grams of 'chitta' was seized. Another case was registered by the ATS regarding the recovery of the narcotic substance.

Based on information provided by the accused, raids were conducted in Ludhiana, resulting in the recovery of a vehicle, a cash counting machine and other important evidence. The mobile phones of all the accused have also been taken into police possession, and technical analysis has been initiated.

Superintendent of Police Singla said the investigation has revealed that the accused were working for an international narco-terror network. The network allegedly used local handlers to deliver consignments of narcotics, weapons and other objectionable material received across the border through drones to designated locations. Vehicles and funds were provided to people associated with the network for this purpose.

He said that the ATS is conducting an in-depth investigation into the entire supply chain of the network, financial trail, sources of weapons and narcotics, and contacts with handlers based abroad.