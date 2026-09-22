'Look What Happened In Bengal': Cong After Iqra Hasan's 'Only Akhilesh Can Defeat BJP In UP' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) As Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Iqra Hasan claimed that only party Chief Akhilesh Yadav can defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh and that the Congress cannot achieve much on its own, the grand old party said on Tuesday that let us (SP and Congress) move together, and we will remain in peace.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Imran Masood said, "She (Iqra Hasan) also cannot do it alone. What is the problem with that? Iqra is our child. She is like our niece."

"People from the Trinamool Congress were also saying a lot. Look at what happened in Bengal. Let us move together, and we will remain in peace," he added.

Congress leader Udit Raj told IANS, "That may be her (Iqra Hasan's) own statement, but we can understand this through an example: when the alliance was formed in 2024, the Samajwadi Party won 36 seats. What was its performance before that? The Samajwadi Party had only six MPs in 2019. So, in politics, one plus one does not always make two; one plus one can make eleven. Therefore, I think she should correct her understanding."

Uttar Pradesh BJP Vice-President Neeraj Singh said, "Congress will not be able to achieve anything on its own across the country. And even if it forms an alliance with the Samajwadi Party or any other party in Uttar Pradesh, the people of Uttar Pradesh have already formed an alliance in their hearts with the BJP government..."

Earlier on Monday, Iqra Hasan had said, "It is an absolutely foolish statement. I think that if there is anyone in Uttar Pradesh who can defeat the BJP, it is only Akhilesh Yadav. Congress will not be able to do anything on its own. If the alliance remains, it will be very good; if it does not, it is a loss for them (Congress), not for us."

The Assembly election are scheduled to be held in 2027 to elect all 403 members of the state Assembly.

Elections are likely to be held in February–March 2027 across multiple phases, as the current term of Uttar Pradesh Assembly ends in May 2027.

Yogi Adityanath serves as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister aiming for a third term.