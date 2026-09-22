Telangana ACB Conducts Searches At Premises Linked To NIMS Additional Superintendent

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted searches at premises linked to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences' (NIMS) Additional Superintendent Dr N. Lakshmi Bhaskar over allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

ACB officials conducted simultaneous searches since morning at premises linked to Bhaskar and his family members at 13 places across three districts.

The searches were also on Bhaskar's residence at Kalpataru Residency in Moosapet and at other properties linked to him in Hyderabad.

Bhaskar has been serving at NIMS for the last 20 years. He has been serving as Additional Superintendent for the last five years.

The searches are part of an inquiry by the ACB into allegations that Bhaskar amassed assets beyond his known sources of income. Similar allegations were made against Bhaskar in the past.

The anti-graft agency is likely to come out with details of the outcome of the searches later in the day.

This is the first time that ACB is conducting searches at premises linked to a top official at NIMS, one of the top government hospitals in Hyderabad.

On Monday, two employees of the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation were caught by the ACB while allegedly accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe.

The accused were identified as Palda Ashok, a junior assistant in the establishment section, and Kalakuntla Kiran Kumar, an outsourcing employee in the audit section, working under the Commissioner of the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation.

According to the ACB, they had demanded and accepted the bribe from a complainant for preparing increment proceedings and making necessary entries and other details in the complainant's mother's service book for sanctioning her monthly pension.

The ACB said the two accepted the Rs 15,000 as an undue advantage and thereby performed their public duties dishonestly and improperly.

The agency arrested the duo and produced them before a special court.